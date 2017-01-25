Donation adds to school's grove

Attorney Ken Ward, left, Temple Terrace Mayor Kim Leinbach, Temple Terrace Preservation Society President Tim Lancaster, Farm2School Board Member Beth Bosserman Curts, and Hillsborough County Historical Advisory Council Chairman Mike McMahon pose by the historical marker commemorating Temple Terrace as once having the world’s largest orange grove.

TEMPLE TERRACE — Lester "Mac" McClung worked in the citrus industry his entire life, first in his father's orange groves in Clearwater and later in Dunedin, where he owned and managed a large grove of his own.

In 1956, he and his wife Margaret McClung moved to Temple Terrace, where she tended to the day-to-day responsibilities of raising their children amid the community's backdrop of Temple orange orchards while Mac traveled throughout the state selling fertilizer products to benefit citrus growers.

"He knew citrus better than anyone else," said his son-in-law Ken Ward, the principal of Ward-Mitchell Civil Trial Attorneys and the husband of the couple's daughter, Margie Ward.

Mac died in 2013 but Ken — who also makes his home with his wife in Temple Terrace where he's well known for his sponsorship of myriad events and causes — is steadfast in keeping his memory alive.

Last year, in his father-in-law's honor and in conjunction with Greco Middle School's Farm2School program, Ken donated several Temple orange trees situated along the southeastern edge of the campus, abutting East 113th Avenue in Temple Terrace.

This year on Arbor Day (Jan. 21) Ken funded six more trees in Mac's honor that will be added to Greco's mini orange grove.

Fittingly, his donation was recognized in combination with the dedication of an historical marker on the western edge of the campus located at East Fowler and Gillette avenues commemorating Temple Terrace with once having the world's largest orange grove — more than 5,000 acres in total.

"My husband would be so proud," Margaret said. "He loved the orange groves and he loved Temple Terrace."

Temple Terrace Preservation Society Tim Lancaster welcomed guests during a formal dedication ceremony that included remarks by Temple Terrace Mayor Kim Leinbach, Hillsborough County Historical Advisory Council Chairman Mike McMahon, Ken Ward, Farm2School Board Member Beth Bosserman Curts and Greco agriculture teacher Kerri Ladd.

In addition, students from King High School's Agriculture classes and Greco's Farm2School program spoke during the event.

"It's fitting that Mr. (D. Collins) Gillett for whom our street right here is named, was first to oversee the original Temple Terraces and owned the first and largest citrus nursery," Lancaster said.

Unfortunately, many of the area's orange groves succumbed to a hard freeze in 1927 and some that survived died of neglect during the Great Depression.

The Temple Terrace Preservation Society and the Hillsborough County Historical Advisory Board split the cost of the $2,800 mounted metal marker.

The afternoon affair also included a tour of Greco's joint student/community garden and an orange ball relay on the school's soccer field.