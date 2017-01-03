Dozens of West Tampa natives gather regularly for coffee and boasting

TAMPA -- Photographs of star athletes such as Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria, Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Al Lopez and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl-winning team adorn the walls of Stadium Cafe.

But ask the West Tampa natives who call themselves the International Brotherhood of Chulos how those jocks would have fared against them at nearby Capaz Park in the 1950s and 1960s and they'll likely boast, "Not well."

Depending on its usage, Chulo can either be offensive, translated as pimp or wench, or a compliment meaning someone who is cool or a ladies man. These more than 50 friends who grew up together in West Tampa use the latter.

They meet every third Saturday at 8 a.m. at Stadium Cafe for coffee, spirited conversation and reminiscing, mostly about their feats in sports.

"West Tampa had the best athletes then and we basically lived at Capaz Park," co-founder Allan Granda said at the Chulos' get-together on Dec. 17.

"We played it all - basketball, football, tennis, corkball. Anyone from somewhere else who took us on lost. No one beat us. No one."

Bruce Walling, 69, talked of the day he became the first teen to smack a home run out of the since-razed Al Lopez Field in West Tampa where the Cincinnati Reds held Spring Training.

Walling was 16 and weighed just 140 pounds but hit the ball over the right center field wall that was well more than 300 feet from home plate.

As a child, Mario San Pedro, 66, said some Chulos, was the best athlete of them all, a running back too fast and elusive for defenders to catch.

"Then everyone grew to 6-foot-4 and I stayed 4-10," San Pedro said to a chorus of laughs.

Olie Gonzalez, 63 and wearing his original 1969 West Tampa All Stars baseball hat, had a group circled around him as he showed off a YouTube video of a Coors Light commercial in which he starred in 1976.

When the beer company wanted better outreach to the Latin market, they filmed Gonzalez playing jai alai and made him a local celebrity.

"The guys you see here, we did it all together," said Granda, 69.

"We walked the same neighborhoods, hung out at Capaz Park, went to school together, played the same sports, shot pool at the West Tampa Boys Club, double dated, went to dances and got into a lot of trouble."

As kids, they were inseparable. But then jobs, families and life in general took them in different directions.

Granda settled down in Valrico for instance. Walling moved to Land O'Lakes. Gonzalez ended up in Town 'N Country.

They lost contact for 30, 40 years

Then in December 2015 Granda and his childhood best friend Albert Rodriguez, 65, thought they'd try to get the gang back together.

Gonzalez came up with the name.

"There is nothing international about us," he said with a laugh. "But it sounds great."

Six or seven of them gathered at the inaugural meeting of the International Brotherhood of Chulos. Attendance grew every month thereafter.

K.R. Lombardia, 65, designed a logo that includes three photos of 1950s hipsters, classic cars and a juke box.

They then put it on shirts that most wear to the get-togethers.

On Dec. 17, as they posed for a group photo, they talked about making homemade skateboards as kids and how the director of Capaz Park gave them a key so they could turn on the lights and play basketball deep into the night.

The next gathering is Jan. 7. Anyone from West Tampa is invited.

"We were family," said Tedd Webb, 68, a local radio personality and member of the Chulos. "This is a 50-year-old brotherhood that will never die."

Contact Paul Guzzo at pguzzo@tampabay.com or (813) 226-3320. Follow @PGuzzoTimes.