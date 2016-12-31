Epilogue: Jim Lawrence, the gentlemanly mayor of Indian Shores, found his mission in local issues

Indian Shores Mayor Jim Lawrence died Dec. 26, 2016 after a long illness. He was in his fourth term as mayor. [Family photo]

INDIAN SHORES — In a world that equates political success with moving to higher office, four-term Mayor Jim Lawrence found fulfillment in staying put.

"He loved small town politics, being able to make a difference," his wife Alice said this week. "He was approached to run for higher office, but he wanted to stay small."

She said her husband, who died Monday after a long bout with cancer, considered the new town hall and beautifying Gulf Boulevard as two of his proudest accomplishments. He was 68.

Mr. Lawrence began serving on the Indian Shores Town Council in 1998 and was elected mayor in 2006. He never lost an election.

Patrick Soranno, formerly the town's vice mayor, was sworn in as mayor Tuesday morning.

"I've got some big shoes to fill," Soranno said. "Jim was one of the hardest-working people I know."

Tributes poured in this week from friends, colleagues and constituents, describing Mr. Lawrence as a man of elegance and grace who led with a smile, never seemed to anger and made an impact throughout Pinellas County's beach towns and cities.

"When I heard he died, I cried. It is so hard to lose a friend," said Carole Irelan, who once served with Mr. Lawrence on the Indian Shores council.

Mr. Lawrence was an active member and leader of the Barrier Islands Governmental Council, and is widely credited with ensuring that $35 million in Penny for Pinellas funds were set aside for Gulf Boulevard beautification.

"He was so instrumental in making the organization what it is today. We are all going to miss him terribly," said Terry Hamilton-Wollin, a commissioner in nearby Indian Rocks Beach.

"Jim always had the best interests of his town at heart. He was a very civil individual who knew how to lead without offending people," said R.B. Johnson, mayor of Indian Rocks Beach.

Before moving to Indian Shores in 1993, Mr. Lawrence served in the U.S. Air Force, flying fighters and airlift aircraft. During a military career that took him from Vietnam to the first Gulf War, he earned many awards, including the Distinguished Flying Cross. He retired after 23 years as an Air Force lieutenant colonel.

It was during that service that he met and married Alice Fennell, who also would retire from the Air Force as a lieutenant colonel.

Their 30-year partnership extended its embrace to their friends and their community. Alice was a constant presence at town hall, running the library and helping organize events.

Art Newsome met Mr. Lawrence more than a decade ago through the Indian Shores Property Owners Association.

"Jim came to our Christmas party a few weeks ago. It was one of his last official acts, and I will cherish it forever," Newsome recalled. "He was a good listener and gave solid advice. We are going to miss him unbelievably."

As hard as he worked, Mr. Lawrence played hard, too, particularly at golf.

Said Don Vinel, one of his golfing partners: "He was good at everything he did."