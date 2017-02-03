Clear64° FULL FORECASTClear64° FULL FORECAST
Find a Friend | Lorann, the Tabby/Tortie mix

Find a Friend:

  • Times staff

Friday, February 3, 2017 4:54pm

St. Francis Rescue

Lorann is a world champion of kitten couture. Her stunning color is known as “Torbie,” the cross between Tabby cat and a Tortie (Tortoiseshelle). StFrancisRescue.org

If your idea of a super celebration calls for something softer than say, a running back, let little Lorann be your lifetime party favor. This purring princess is a world champion of kitten couture. Her stunning color is known as "Torbie," the cross between Tabby cat and a Tortie (Tortoiseshell). Classified as a former stray, Lorann is now an outgoing and observant girl who loves her foster siblings. This cuddly creature is a true "team" player who will do best in a home with another friendly pet. Naturally, her rescuers will be happy to send over Lorann with other members of a winning offensive line! To adopt them fully vaccinated, spayed/neutered, microchipped and more, visit StFrancisRescue.org or call 813-830-7251.

Find a Friend: 02/03/17 [Last modified: Friday, February 3, 2017 4:53pm]
