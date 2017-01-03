Florida Gators' win in Outback Bowl means bloomin' onions are free today

Florida Gators players dump Gatorade over head coach Jim McElwain after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes during the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Monday, January 2, 2017.

Thanks to the Florida Gators, hungry diners can go to any Outback Steakhouse in the country today and receive a free, crisp order of the chain's colossal Bloomin' Onion appetizer.

Florida beat Iowa 30-3 Monday in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James in Tampa on Monday. If Iowa won, the free food offering would have been the restaurant chain's coconut shrimp.

Delicious, but just as good as the bloomin' mountain? Not really.

All you have to say is "Outback Bowl" to your server and the free heap of fried onion goodness is yours.

But the offer is today and today only, so get movin'.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.