For diehard Gator and Hawkeye fans, Outback Bowl is fine consolation prize

TAMPA

As the sun beat down on the Raymond James Stadium parking lot, beads of sweat glistened on Hawkeye Elvis' brow. His custom-made black-and-gold jumpsuit and towering black pompadour wig don't breathe.

Also known as Greg Suckow, the 47-year-old real estate lawyer from Minneapolis had hoped his team would make it to the big show. He grew up watching the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and now is a season ticket holder who dons the outfit and beads in Hawkeye colors for the team's games.

But the Hawkeyes went 8-4 this year. So instead of the College Football Playoff Championship game — a week later at Raymond James — Iowa fans like Suckow settled for yet another appearance at the Outback Bowl on Monday. It was the team's fifth trip to the 31-year-old bowl game and its third matchup against the University of Florida Gators.

Still, Suckow wasn't complaining.

"It's a chance to see my team play one more time and a chance to come down and enjoy the weather and the beach and sunshine," he said. "It's a consolation prize, but it's a good one."

It was a sentiment shared by many Hawkeyes and Gators fans interviewed as tailgating ramped up toward the 1 p.m. kickoff. The Outback Bowl is a tier below the so-called New Year's Day six — the Rose, Sugar, Orange, Cotton, Fiesta and Peach bowls. But games like the Outback Bowl are about the ritual, the camaraderie, the cheering and, of course, the tailgating.

"Any excuse to tailgate is a good one," said Annette Gawron, UF Class of 2014, as she sipped a mimosa while gathered with more than a dozen friends under a couple of pop-up canopies. She held up her arms for the trademark chomp. "Go Gators!"

In the old and controversial Bowl Championship Series, polls and computer rankings were used to select the participants in the title playoff. In the new College Football Championship format, which began in 2014, a 13-member committee selects and seeds four teams that take part in two semifinal games, with the winners playing for the championship.

Cities bid to host the title game, and Tampa landed this year's game, which will feature Alabama and Clemson.

Critics say the new format diminishes the rest of the 41 bowl games since the only ones that matter are the two semifinal bowls — this year, the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl.

Some fans acknowledged that point of view Monday.

"I feel like the big playoffs have taken away from some of the smaller bowls," said Jamey Johnson, 28, who traveled from Des Moines with his girlfriend and her family. "But we're big Hawkeye fans, so we're here supporting them."

Other fans, like Chris Stephens, a 2012 UF graduate from Tampa, see the game as another chance to burnish the skills of a team that disappointed fans with an 8-4 record this year, including a crushing 31-13 loss to archrival Florida State University.

"It's about building for 2017," Stephens said. "We've got Michigan coming up in about nine months. Iowa is an okay Big 10 team, but it's about beating the big boys, and I do not want to get beat by 20, 30 points next year versus Michigan. We want to see improvement. A lot of fans are upset, and they need to show the fans they're ready to go. Make Florida football great again — that's all I want to do."

But few fans of the Gators or Hawks, casual or hard core, were in any mood to grouse Monday.

It was a beautiful Florida day and they were eating barbecue and sipping chardonnay, Bud Light or more creative concoctions like the "manmosa" — a blend of vodka, orange juice and beer. They tossed footballs and cornhole beanbags or braved another tossing game in which players threw cans of beer into the air. Whoever let the beer drop had to pull back the pop top and chug it down as foam doused their faces and clothes.

Official attendance for the game would reach 51,119, down from 53,202 last year.

Kickoff was approaching, but Hawkeye Elvis happily posed for another photo. Suckow first dressed up for games in 2010, when he asked his mother to make him a Halloween costume fit for a super fan. Fellow Hawkeye fans recognized his passion, and it was burning love at first sight.

But it's also polyester, a stifling option on a day when the mercury reached a record high of 84 degrees. Back home in Minneapolis, the forecast called for freezing rain in the morning and snow in the afternoon.

Suckow was right where he wanted to be.

"I'd rather be too hot than too cold."

