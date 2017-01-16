Former Tampa high school swimmer recounts experience of Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

The news came to Maddie Strasen through a tweet.

"I'm at the Fort Lauderdale Airport," it read. "Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."

Strasen was at the same airport Jan. 6 when she read that danger lurked nearby. A gunman had opened fire in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

"I was like 'Whoa, we're here. That's weird,'" said Strasen, 19, a former swimming standout of Tampa's Robinson High School.

Strasen said she remained calm — at first. But the afternoon's events would leave her shaken and contemplating what's important in life.

Now a freshman on the swim team at the University of Vermont, she and her teammates were in a nearby terminal waiting for a 2:30 p.m. flight to Baltimore. Outside Gate B-2, she read the tweet from former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, who was passing through the airport.

While chaos ensued in Terminal 2, Strasen described a more peaceful scene in Terminal 1, where she was located.

She remembers the airport undergoing a lockdown. Through the windows at her gate, Strasen and her teammates could see people scrambling out of the airport looking for safety.

She doesn't recall any announcements that there was a gunman — probably to keep those still inside from panicking, she thought.

Instead, the team and other travelers at surrounding gates watched the scene unfold on cable news networks. She said everyone settled down after reports that the gunman was in custody.

Teammates began to call relatives to let them know they were safe.

"Pretty much everything was calm because people thought the situation was under control," she said. "We just assumed that at some point later, within the hour, we'd get on a plane."

But the drama wasn't over.

Just as the team thought it might be allowed to board its flight, Strasen said three to four people donning orange vests came running toward their gates, screaming.

"Get on the ground! Get on the ground!" Strasen recalled them yelling.

Some witnesses said they heard three pops sounding like fireworks, though Strasen said she never heard a noise. Regardless, she and her teammates dove to the ground. Strasen grabbed one of her bags and attempted to use it as cover for her and a few others. They were under the impression another shooter was in the terminal.

"That's a very terrifying situation to be in," she said. "Having to think how I was going to save my life."

Crews opened the gates and her team crawled to them Army Ranger-style, before running to the end of the jetway. They hurried down stairs to the tarmac, still confused about what had just transpired.

For Strasen, the experience was a blur. The team eventually made its way away from the tarmac, sprinting toward another airport building after hearing another loud sound.

The university's athletic department booked a hotel for the team that night. The swimmers returned to the airport the next morning to retrieve checked luggage. The carry-on bags remained at the gate where they had evacuated.

By then, they had learned the details: Five people were killed and eight wounded before authorities apprehended the shooting suspect, identified as Esteban Santiago, 26.

Strasen said going through the experience with her team and the help first responders provided along the way has eased some of her fears.

Still, she is anxious about the next time she has to fly. She never imagined being that close to a mass shooting but said it brought her closer to her team and family. It also brought her some perspective.

"All we have is now," she said. "Don't take anything for granted."

