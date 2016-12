Photos by OCTAVIO JONES | Times

Above, Hillsborough County sheriff's Deputy Ryan Thomas helps Jackxine Ford, 7, with her helmet on Tuesday as nearly 150 bicycles were given to members of the Freddie Solomon Boys & Girls Club at Nuccio Park in east Tampa. The Christmas donations were made possible by the DeBartolo Family Foundation, George Lutich of Paragon Water Systems and Tom Garvey of Tampa Idealease. At right, Alyssa Mitchell, 5, left, gets help from her friend Kaylah Ahmad, 8.