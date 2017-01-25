From mythical pirate to budding brand, Jose Gaspar serves the community

A hundred years ago, Tampa tied its fortunes to a faux-fierce pirate named Jose Gaspar.

Back when branding was something seen on the backside of a cow, the marauding mascot was born to promote the city's maritime heritage.

So what if no proof exists of an actual Jose Gaspar plundering Florida's west coastline in the early 19th century?

The legend, fabricated from scraps of true pirate tales, held sway anyway. Since 1904, the pirate icon has beat the drum for Tampa Bay, the master of ceremonies for a whole season of good times.

And he's still riding a wave of success.

Hundreds of Tampa's most prominent men, the bearded and bandananed pirates of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, will invoke their mentor Saturday (Jan. 28) when they invade and parade for the 101st time.

Drunk on power — and powerful libations — the pirate club will lead a hodgepodge flotilla, 15 official boats and maybe 1,000 small vessels, across Hillsborough Bay, blasting up to the Tampa Convention Center.

Swiftly, they will strong arm the mayor and seize the key to the city, then celebrate the easy victory by tossing endless beads and firing blank pistols from floats rolling along Bayshore Boulevard, all the way to downtown Tampa.

Joining them are Knights, Conquistadors, Gauchos, Sirens, Shamrocks, Rumrunners and Rough Riders — a total of 60 krewes, each with a distinct theme, costume and rituals.

Add marching bands and dignitaries and you're looking at 10,000 participants in the Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest.

Surround them with an exuberant crowd of more than 300,000 cheering onlookers from the streets, fancy brunches and corporate tents and the metrics play right into Hillsborough County's tourism goals.

The effects of Gaspar's invasion go further than the shoreline. You-know-who was the fearsome muse of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their sexy wenches, the Swashbuckler cheerleaders.

Gasparilla ("little Gaspar") also identifies a nationally-reputed art show, a rockin' music fest and a long-distance road race series, all outdoor events timed to take advantage of the bay area's spring-break weather in the middle of winter. He's conquered the Gasparilla International Film Festival and a crosstown expressway bears a pirate logo.

Pleasures and treasures, swordplay and reggae, the lure is timeless. Multiple parades and Gasparilla-themed events draw 1 million people annually.

More recently, a pirate motif has been popularly suggested for the Waterfront District being developed downtown by Jeff Vinik.

"Gasparilla stands for free, fun and diverse," said Don Barnes, executive director of Ye Mystic Krewe.

"And unique. The only other pirate festival is in the Caymans, and they stole the idea from us."

All the more reason to guard our guy Gaspar like a chest full of gold doubloons.

"One thing we don't want the term Gasparilla to ever lose it's specialness," Barnes said. "That's a concern we have, being overused. It has to maintain our tradition and promote the city and the krewe in a positive light."

Contact Amy Scherzer at ascherzer@tampabay.com.