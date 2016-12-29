Gen-Xers feel sting of heroes' mortality after Princess Leia and Prince, among others, died in 2016 (w/video)

We watched Ziggy Stardust's final fall and said goodbye to David Bowie in January.

The world stopped again when Prince was found dead in April. And on it went.

Singer-songwriter George Michael died on Christmas Day. Then Carrie Fisher died Tuesday, the actor and author whose role as Princess Leia made her a pop culture legend.And Fisher's death was followed quickly by her mother, Debbie Reynolds, who died Wednesday.

It's been a tough 2016 for many — but Generation X may have felt it the most.

For those born between the mid 1960s and early '80s, this is the year that so many of their beloved icons died. Reality bites, and Tampa Bay Gen-Xers are reeling.

"I think when you're 15 to 25, music and the arts imprint themselves upon you more than any other ages," said Tampa author Maurice Javon Billington, 49. "I'm losing a lot of people who were imprinted on me. So, it feels like mortality is starting to open the door and peek in."

That's not to say all generations — from baby boomers to millennials to the upcoming Generation Z or any other alphabet-themed age groups — didn't feel the sting of 2016.

But those who came of age when rebel hero Leia Organa Solo choked the vile gangster Jabba the Hut to death on the big screen said this was the year when their childhoods started to disappear.

Some said they even cried.

"My childhood feels washed away, bit by bit, with these deaths before their time," said Tess Chibirka, 50, of St. Petersburg.

She passed her love of Star Wars and the fierce Fisher onto her daughter, who was pretending to be the damsel who handled her own distress by age 4. When the first Star Wars film debuted in 1977, Chibirka saw a strong female action hero command the screen.

"As a young girl, you almost jumped out of your chair," Chibirka said. "You wanted to be her."

The mother and her now-teenage daughter cried together on the phone after Fisher's death. Psychologist Jaye Derrick said that's totally normal.

Research on the close ties people feel with celebrities began in 1956 after the advent of the TV and rise of the news anchor, said Derrick, a professor at the University of Houston.

"We start to feel a connection to them in a lot of the ways we would when we begin to know someone in real life," she said. "Psychologically it feels real, even though cognitively we know we're not interacting with the person."

If that celebrity also advocated for one's viewpoint or shared their identity, the stronger that connection can feel. Some may even connect more with losing a beloved character, Derrick said, than they will with the actual actor who portrayed the role.

Alex Tallitsch, 44, of Wesley Chapel grew up a fan of Fisher and Michael. But he thinks some public mourning is just fans trying to draw attention to themselves on social media.

To those naysayers, Billington said: "If any form of art hasn't impacted your soul, you've lived a life wasted."

He was 15 when he first heard Space Oddity, the 1969 song that introduced him to Bowie. In 1983, he watched Bowie ask an MTV VJ why the cable music video network didn't play more black musicians.

"As a black kid . . . I appreciated that Bowie acknowledged the contribution of blacks to that art form, to music," Billington said.

In Bowie, Safety Harbor's Laura Kepner found courage — but it was Prince's 1984 masterpiece Purple Rain that became the soundtrack to her youth.

"I remember cranking the turntable in my room when it scratched," the 51-year-old Kepner said. The music, she said, felt risky, as did the iconic talent behind songs like Erotic City.

"Prince did his own thing," she said. "You'd never heard those beats before."

The death of Michael, the British pop star, made Tampa's Eric Polins think of first dates and prom nights. He drew inspiration to create art from Michael's song Freedom '90. Polins, 47, said it was an anthem for people to be themselves, something Michael became known for after he was outed in 1998. He then publicly identified as gay and released the song Outside to fire back at homophobia.

Looking to 2017, Polins said he's already bought tickets to see British musician Peter Gabriel, who became a music video star in the 1980s. It may sound morbid, but Polins said he doesn't want to miss the chance to see any of his musical greats.

If anything, he said, 2016 was a reminder: Tomorrow is promised to no one.

Contact Sara DiNatale at sdinatale@tampabay.cow. Follow @sara_dinatale.