Given special chance, Clemson receivers went from sideline to big stage

Amid a swirl of reporters, recorders and cameras, Clemson receivers Ray-Ray McCloud and Deon Cain patiently answered all manner of questions during Saturday's media day for the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

But when the name of Ricky Sailor entered the interview mix, a telling smile crept across their faces. Both McCloud, a Sickles High graduate, and Cain, a Tampa Bay Tech graduate, credit Sailor for helping them reach Clemson and tonight's pinnacle.

Sailor, a former Texas Tech defensive back, operates Unsigned Preps, an organization that strives to help high school players make the transition to college. McCloud and Cain first gained the attention of Clemson coaches on an Unsigned Preps tour of colleges.

Sailor says seeing them fulfill dreams is the best reward. …

I asked national Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes, in town to help the College Football Playoff Foundation honor local teachers, if teachers are underappreciated. She concurred, but quickly added teachers need to take back the narrative.

I'm glad the foundation gave her a platform to deliver her message.

