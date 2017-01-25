Clear66° FULL FORECASTClear66° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Guess what day it isPreparing for the spotlight

    Wednesday, January 25, 2017 9:38pm

    • My Edition
        • I want to see more articles tagged
        • I'm already following articles tagged
    Justino Hernandez, a groomer, prepares a white camel named Cody for the "animal open house" before the Ringling Bros And Barnum & Bailey Circus at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The circus has announced it will be shutting down in 2017 after more than a hundred years in operation.

    LOREN ELLIOTT | Times

    Justino Hernandez, a groomer, prepares a white camel named Cody for the "animal open house" before the Ringling Bros And Barnum & Bailey Circus at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The circus has announced it will be shutting down in 2017 after more than a hundred years in operation.

    LOREN ELLIOTT | Times

    tampa

    Justino Hernandez, a groomer, prepares a camel named Cody for the "animal open house" before the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus show at Amalie Arena on Wednesday. The circus has announced it will be shutting down this year but will perform shows through Sunday in Tampa.

    Guess what day it isPreparing for the spotlight 01/25/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 9:37pm]
    Photo reprints | Article reprints

        
    Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

    Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

    Loading...