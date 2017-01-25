Guess what day it isPreparing for the spotlight
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 9:38pm
Justino Hernandez, a groomer, prepares a white camel named Cody for the "animal open house" before the Ringling Bros And Barnum & Bailey Circus at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The circus has announced it will be shutting down in 2017 after more than a hundred years in operation.
tampa
Justino Hernandez, a groomer, prepares a camel named Cody for the "animal open house" before the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus show at Amalie Arena on Wednesday. The circus has announced it will be shutting down this year but will perform shows through Sunday in Tampa.
