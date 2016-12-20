Hometown Hernando for Dec. 23

Hometown Hernando is devoted to everyday life in our county, whether it's snapshots from your family reunion, recreational sporting event, news from your last club meeting or just a few lines thanking someone for a job well done. You can contact Hometown Hernando news coordinator Jean Hamilton at: PHONE (352) 848-1438, FAX (352) 754-6133, EMAIL jhamilton@tampabay.com.

Green Cross recognizes volunteers:

A small international nonprofit group with many members in Hernando County recently re-established the Order of the Green Cross to recognize those in the fields of medicine and health for their volunteer work. Now called the Green Cross Committee, the group was founded more than 30 years ago by the Military & Hospitaller Order of St. Lazarus of Jerusalem. The project was suspended with the consolidation of the order, and the program was passed to the Tomanian Society. Dormant for many years, the society has recently begun recognizing those in the fields of health and human services. Among the 2016 medal recipients: Dr. Husam Abuzarad, founder of the Crescent Community Clinic, received the Physician Medal; Janice Lyons was presented the Hospital Volunteer Medal for her work with Lakeland Regional Hospital, and Shreya Thakkar received the Youth Volunteer Medal for her student volunteer work with Crescent Community Clinic.

Group discusses new school tax:

On Nov. 19, the Nature Coast 912 Group welcomed guest speaker James Scavetta, a member of a volunteer panel of citizens investigating the half-cent school sales tax. Scavetta discussed how the current tax has raised $600,000 for repairs on school buildings, but that the funds cannot be used for other needed items, such as textbooks or learning tools. The group believes another school tax will be needed in the near future to keep the school system operating. In club news, RoseAnn Bright shared how funds recently raised by the 912 group purchased food for needy families at Thanksgiving.