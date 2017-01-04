Hometown Hernando for Jan. 6
JEAN HAMILTONTampa Bay Times
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 6:27pm
Women's chorus gains two new members:
Suncoast Harmony Chorus, the west-central Florida chapter of Sweet Adelines International, recently welcomed two new members: Lee Anne Phillips and Vicki Browning. The two received full membership status just in time to perform with the chorus at Salishan Gracious Retirement Living for a holiday celebration. For membership information, call Cindy at (352) 597-4376.
Rotary Club welcomes new member:
The Rotary Club of Spring Hill recently welcomed new member Russ Jaeger. Jaeger, who recently moved to the area from Connecticut, is a certified public accountant.
