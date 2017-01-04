Hometown Hernando for Jan. 6

Hometown Hernando is devoted to everyday life in our county, whether it's snapshots from your family reunion, recreational sporting event, news from your last club meeting or just a few lines thanking someone for a job well done. You can contact Hometown Hernando news coordinator Jean Hamilton at: PHONE (352) 848-1438, FAX (352) 754-6133, EMAIL jhamilton@tampabay.com.

Women's chorus gains two new members:

Suncoast Harmony Chorus, the west-central Florida chapter of Sweet Adelines International, recently welcomed two new members: Lee Anne Phillips and Vicki Browning. The two received full membership status just in time to perform with the chorus at Salishan Gracious Retirement Living for a holiday celebration. For membership information, call Cindy at (352) 597-4376.

Rotary Club welcomes new member:

The Rotary Club of Spring Hill recently welcomed new member Russ Jaeger. Jaeger, who recently moved to the area from Connecticut, is a certified public accountant.