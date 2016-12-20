Hometown Pasco for Dec. 23

We want your news! Hometown Pasco is devoted to everyday life in our county. You can contact Hometown Pasco news coordinator Jean Hamilton at: PHONE (352) 848-1438, FAX (352) 754-6133, E-MAIL jhamilton@tampabay.com.

Knights of Columbus supports students:

Knights of Columbus Council 8104 recently had its annual Tootsie Roll fundraiser to benefit Pasco County exceptional education students. The fundraiser raised $7,000, and checks for approximately $1,743 were presented to four schools: Denham Oaks Elementary, Connerton Elementary, Land O'Lakes High and Pine View Middle.

Timber Greens recognizes veterans:

The Timber Greens Golf and Country Club in New Port Richey recently celebrated Veterans Day with a tribute to Vietnam veterans. The board approved renaming the traffic circle on Timber Greens Boulevard to Veterans Circle. A ribbon-cutting took place prior to the ceremony. More than 70 Timber Green Vietnam War veterans were recognized and presented with commemorative pins.