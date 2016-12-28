Hometown Pasco for Dec. 30

Leadership graduate:

The Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announced that 32 senior executives from the 19th Senior Leadership Program at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement — including Pasco County Sheriff's Office Capt. Mike Jenkins — graduated recently. The graduates took classes on topics such as demographics, budgeting, and futures forecasting as it relates to criminal justice and strategic planning. The goal of the program is to prepare Florida's criminal justice leadership for the demands of the future.

CareerSource, Duke help veterans

CareerSource Pasco Hernando recently partnered with the Duke Energy Foundation to support local veterans who are facing unemployment. On Sept. 25, the foundation awarded CareerSource Pasco Hernando $6,750 to benefit its veterans program through Victories for Veterans. CareerSource is dedicated to delivering services to veterans that help them identify their skills and a career path. The grant was awarded to implement electronic record-keeping procedures to help veterans maintain vital personal and employment records necessary for their success in finding and maintaining employment.