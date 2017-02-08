Hometown Pasco for Feb. 10

Hometown Pasco is devoted to everyday life in our county, whether it's snapshots from your family reunion, recreational sporting event, news from your last club meeting or just a few lines thanking someone for a job well done. You can contact Hometown Pasco news coordinator Jean Hamilton at: PHONE (352) 848-1438, FAX (352) 754-6133, E-MAIL jhamilton@tampabay.com.

High Fives

Local author publishes book about rivers: Port Richey resident Bruce Benidt recently published The Geezer Squad, a mystery set in Tarpon Springs, Dunnellon and Minnesota. The book, Benidt's third, follows five friends in their 60s who rekindle the spirit of the 1960s, looking to do something meaningful on the back ends of their lives. They put career skills to use on the side of the little guy, fighting corporate pirates and hardball developers along the lake shores and riverbanks in northern Minnesota and on Anclote and Withlacoochee rivers along Florida's gulf coast. The book is available at amazon.com, barnesand

noble.com and iuniverse.com.

Tap dancer selected to perform at inauguration: Emma Meyers, 16, of Trinity was selected to be part of a team of 28 dancers that performed in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19 at the "Voices of the People" inaugural celebration. Meyers has been a member of the American Tap Company for two years. She is a student at Mitchell High School and the daughter of Gina and John Meyers of Trinity.