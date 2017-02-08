Overcast70° FULL FORECASTOvercast70° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Hometown Pasco for Feb. 10

  • By Jean Hamilton, Times Staff Writer

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 5:53pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

We want your news!

Hometown Pasco is devoted to everyday life in our county, whether it's snapshots from your family reunion, recreational sporting event, news from your last club meeting or just a few lines thanking someone for a job well done. You can contact Hometown Pasco news coordinator Jean Hamilton at: PHONE (352) 848-1438, FAX (352) 754-6133, E-MAIL jhamilton@tampabay.com.

High Fives

Local author publishes book about rivers: Port Richey resident Bruce Benidt recently published The Geezer Squad, a mystery set in Tarpon Springs, Dunnellon and Minnesota. The book, Benidt's third, follows five friends in their 60s who rekindle the spirit of the 1960s, looking to do something meaningful on the back ends of their lives. They put career skills to use on the side of the little guy, fighting corporate pirates and hardball developers along the lake shores and riverbanks in northern Minnesota and on Anclote and Withlacoochee rivers along Florida's gulf coast. The book is available at amazon.com, barnesand

noble.com and iuniverse.com.

• • •

Tap dancer selected to perform at inauguration: Emma Meyers, 16, of Trinity was selected to be part of a team of 28 dancers that performed in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19 at the "Voices of the People" inaugural celebration. Meyers has been a member of the American Tap Company for two years. She is a student at Mitchell High School and the daughter of Gina and John Meyers of Trinity.

Hometown Pasco for Feb. 10 02/08/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 5:51pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...