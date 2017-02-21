weather unavailableweather unavailable
Hometown Pasco for Feb. 24

  • By Jean Hamilton, Times Staff Writer

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 1:50pm

San Antonio resident earns degree:

Stevie Mirrop of San Antonio recently earned an associate's degree in animal sciences from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Ga.

Hometown Pasco for Feb. 24 02/21/17
