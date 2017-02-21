Hometown Pasco for Feb. 24

We want your news!
San Antonio resident earns degree:
Stevie Mirrop of San Antonio recently earned an associate's degree in animal sciences from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Ga.