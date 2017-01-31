Hometown Pasco for Feb. 3

PHSC receives recognition:

Pasco-Hernando State College recently received the Association of Florida Colleges' Excellence in Technology award, 2016 Best Practice Award of Merit, and Communications and Marketing Commission Awards of Excellence at the association's annual conference in Orlando. The association recognizes outstanding programs and services each year that are established to serve students at local colleges. PHSC's academic technology and student activities departments were awarded second place in Excellence in Technology for its TechCon student event. PHSC's East Campus was awarded the Best Practices Award of Merit for its STEM Night event, designed to facilitate local pre-collegiate and college students' interests in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The PHSC Marketing and Communications Office received three Awards of Excellence for Internet advertising, annual report publications and the college's bi-annual Perspective magazine.