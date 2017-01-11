Hometown Pasco for Jan. 13

Hometown Pasco is devoted to everyday life in our county, whether it's snapshots from your family reunion, recreational sporting event, news from your last club meeting or just a few lines thanking someone for a job well done. You can contact Hometown Pasco news coordinator Jean Hamilton at: PHONE (352) 848-1438, FAX (352) 754-6133, E-MAIL jhamilton@tampabay.com.

Dog Enjoyment Center opens:

The city of Port Richey hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 8 to celebrate the opening of its newly built Dog Enjoyment Center. The area is equipped with a ramp and tunnel for dogs of all sizes. Water, shaded seating areas and waste disposal bags are available. The park, at 6333 Ridge Road, next to City Hall, is open from dawn to dusk. It cost approximately $7,000 to construct, with all of the work performed by the Public Works Department. For information, call (727) 835-1267.

Pasco Upcycle Festival experiences huge growth:

A large crowd turned out for the second annual Pasco Upcycle Festival at Sims Park in New Port Richey on Nov. 12. More than 80 vendors participated. The event was moved to downtown New Port Richey to attract more people — and it worked. Approximately 3,300 attended, up from 500 last year. The event is held in conjunction with America Recycles Day and aims to change behavior by teaching people to reuse items and reduce the amount of waste in the environment.