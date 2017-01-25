Hometown Pasco for Jan. 27

Hometown Pasco is devoted to everyday life in our county, whether it's snapshots from your family reunion, recreational sporting event, news from your last club meeting or just a few lines thanking someone for a job well done. You can contact Hometown Pasco news coordinator Jean Hamilton at: PHONE (352) 848-1438, FAX (352) 754-6133, E-MAIL jhamilton@tampabay.com.

Note of thanks

First United Methodist Church in New Port Richey would like to thank the community for the many generous donations to benefit our food pantry. During November and December, in addition to gifts from individuals and the congregation, large donations were received from Community Congregational Church, the Red Apple Training Center, Boy Scout Troop 8 and Cub Scout Pack 8, Save-A-Lot grocery store and St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.

Through donations received throughout the year, the food pantry was able to feed 2,746 individuals in 2016.

Rev. Betty Batey,

First United Methodist Church