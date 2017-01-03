Overcast71° FULL FORECASTOvercast71° FULL FORECAST
Hometown Pasco for Jan. 6

  • By Jean Hamilton, Times Staff Writer

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 12:48pm

We want your news!

Hometown Pasco is devoted to everyday life in our county, whether it's snapshots from your family reunion, recreational sporting event, news from your last club meeting or just a few lines thanking someone for a job well done. You can contact Hometown Pasco news coordinator Jean Hamilton at: PHONE (352) 848-1438, FAX (352) 754-6133, E-MAIL jhamilton@tampabay.com.

Credit union announces contest winner:

Michael Mazza was the winner of San Antonio Citizens Federal Credit Union's debit card signature contest. Each time a member made a signature purchase using their debit card during October and November, they earned an entry. Mazza won a Sonos Play wireless speaker.

Calendars are available at thrift shoppes:

The new 15-month 2017 Gulfside calendar featuring photos taken exclusively in Pasco County, is available at Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shopps. Photos selected for the calendar were winners of the photo contest held in September. Each winning photographer received a gift certificate and five copies of the calendar. Winners included: Laura Annan, October, November and December 2016; Alexis Barth, January and April 2017; Debbie Olavarria, February; Carol Boykin, March; Aimee Maher, May; Richard "Kojak" Shapiro, June; Nathan Tatum, July; Marilyn Flanagan, August; Kimberly Rexroat, September; Thomas Andersen, November, and Constantin "Bud" Botez, October and December. Calendar sale proceeds support hospice care and bereavement services for Pasco County residents, regardless of their ability to pay. For information, call (727) 845-5707.

