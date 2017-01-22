Hooper: Empathy, not insults, needed in the days ahead

hooper012317: Ann Nixon Cooper celebrated her 107th birthday and being honored in President Barack Obama's election night speech before passing away in 2009. Photo courtesy of Ernest Hooper

Speechwriter Jon Favreau recently tweeted he's thought often of my late grandmother, who lived to be 107, and the words he penned for President Obama to honor her on the night of his first election in 2008.

"If my daughters should be so lucky to live as long as Ann Nixon Cooper, what change will they see?" the president asked that night. "What progress will we have made? This is our chance to answer that call."

So much has changed since that night, but those words remain true. We still need to answer the call, to make a better life for the next generation.

Millions say they answered the call when they voted for Donald Trump. Millions who marched Saturday, including my younger sister — who marched to honor my grandmother — also say they answered the call.

Neither group needs to be personally demeaned, but neither group needs to go along to get along. We disagree on how to bring about progress and who should lead us.

That's not going to change, but still, we all can answer the call.

In my mind, answering the call means standing for the least of our brothers and sisters. It means opposing the policies that unfairly target inalienable rights, and it means resisting the very fear terrorists seek to instill.

It means delivering answers to life's most persistent and urgent question: What are you doing for others? It means using "us" and "they" far more than "I."

I hope we can answer that call without falling to the temptation to denigrate each other. I hope we can find the empathy needed to hold the nation together.

My grandmother would say let's find a way, even though there appears to be no way.

That's all I'm saying.