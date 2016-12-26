Hooper: Here are Tampa Bay's Most Intriguing People of 2016

From simple notes of news to full-blown symphonies of success, certain newsmakers strike a chord of curiosity with me every year.

In 2016, many contended for a spot on my annual list of Tampa Bay's Most Intriguing People, including Fentrice Driskell, Ken Hagan, Cesar Hernandez, Mickey Jacobs, Jack Mariano, Sean Shaw and Andrew Warren.

But in the end, here are the ones whose performances created the most memorable tunes this year. Let the countdown begin:

Laila Abdelaziz: Abdelaziz, 25, resigned her post as CAIR Florida's legislative and government affairs director, telling Facebook friends she would largely be in hiding while she figures out the next chapter in her life. I don't think her passion for advocating against totalitarianism, bigotry and inequality will keep her silent for long.

Richard Corcoran: Just weeks after officially taking the reins as state speaker of the House, Corcoran, 51, has already won a faceoff against Gov. Rick Scott over Visit Florida spending and made a claim for the most powerful politician in Florida. I worry about his views on public schools and I think his approach needs to be tempered, but I'm sure he doesn't see it that way.

Jeff Eakins: He rose to the position of Hillsborough County school superintendent with a sterling reputation and then inherited a budget crisis that demands difficult decisions. Eakins, 51, seems to be a man on the verge of being buried by the competing agendas of others, but he can triumph with greater transparency and a lesson from The Lion King: Remember who you are.

Janet Long: The Pinellas County Commission is boldly proposing to consolidate the bay area's key transportation agencies, but the region needs ambitious proposals if it's ever going to solve the transportation problem and fulfill its potential. Long, 72, needs to push forward.

Ed Narain: With a number of new faces winning office in 2016, why pick someone who lost his place in the Legislature? Because I'm intrigued with what the future holds for Narain, 40. He's sharp enough to make a return to leadership, but he's talented enough to focus on his career and leave politics behind. I know the choice I'm rooting for.

James Nozar: Nozar, 37, is the man in charge of Strategic Property Partners' plan to build a new 53-acre urban core for Tampa from the ground up. He has impressed builders and developers with his acumen. But some are beginning to wonder if the project has stalled. It'll be Nozar's job to prove them wrong in 2017.

Alexandra Obar: Obar, a 17-year-old Palm Harbor University graduate, crafted an indelible photo illustration that won a competition staged by Frameworks — and revealed the scars of her battle with mental illness. It reflects talent, courage and the promise of being a true advocate for the cause.

Titus O'Neil: Inside his chiseled, 6-foot-6, 270-pound frame lies a big heart representative of his strength. O'Neil, once known as Thaddeus Bullard, now stars in WWE wrestling but he also motivates students, gives Ted Talks and makes the most of his platform. That's a championship move.

The Two Ricks: In 2017, the city of St. Petersburg may end up choosing between two Ricks for its next mayor: incumbent Rick Kriseman, 54, or former Mayor Rick Baker, 60. Baker remains coy about a run, but a recent poll showed him beating Kriseman. It's hard to believe, but Kriseman may get blown out into the bay — like so much sewage — after only one term.

Luis Viera: The new Tampa City Council member brings a passion for civil rights, history, military service and family to his new post. It's a genuine and refreshing mix, and if backed by definitive plans, Viera, 38, will be poised to make a real difference in the city.