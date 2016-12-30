Hooper: The 2016 edition of 'You haven't lived in Tampa Bay until ...'

Tampa Bay Times columnist Ernest Hooper says you haven't lived in Tampa Bay until you've rediscovered the secret sauce at the reinvigorated Goody-Goody, located at 1601 W Swann Ave in Tampa's Hyde Park Village. [CHERIE DIEZ | Times]

Every year we celebrate the grandeur of Tampa Bay with a mix of suggested experiences and witty observations.

The obvious — Cuban sandwiches, grouper delicacies, sunsets on the beach — are a given. Add these suggestions to the traditional staples of bay area living.

Remember: Don't just reside here, live here.

You haven't lived in Tampa Bay until you have …

... taken a ferry to a Lightning hockey game.

... delved into the warm ambience of Tre Amici@The Bunker.

... wondered if Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller dropped the diss of the year when he asked fellow commissioner Sandy Murman: "How do you sleep at night?"

... realized Hillsborough County voted blue this year but commissioners wouldn't let those voters decide whether to support the Go Hillsborough transportation referendum.

... marveled over kilt-clad athletes at the Dunedin Highland Games.

... celebrated the fantastic happy hour deals at one of the Sundial restaurants.

... fantasized about Leah Remini some day running for mayor of Clearwater.

... vaguely recalled something — was it called the "Pier?" — in downtown St. Petersburg.

... rediscovered the secret sauce at the reinvigorated Goody-Goody.

... attended the American Cancer Society's Cattle Baron's Ball and dined only on grilled oysters from Ulele.

... wondered: "Has Polk Sheriff Grady Judd ever met a camera he didn't like?"

... found your own secret Tampa baseball stadium site for the Tampa Bay Rays that is so much better than everyone else's secret stadium site.

... soaked in the sights and sounds of the Hillsborough River aboard the Pirate Water Taxi.

... went to Tampa Bay Comic Con and realized you can't afford to be a nerd.

… ventured south to Ona to experience classic kitschy Florida: Solomon's Castle.

... been served at the friendliest Starbucks in Tampa Bay, just west of the Suncoast Parkway on State Road 54.

... pondered Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn's political future now that Donald Trump — and not Hillary Clinton — will soon occupy the White House.

... scarfed down a peanut butter and bacon burger from Engine No. 9 in St. Petersburg.

... determined the "B" in TBX stands for "Boondoggle."

... asked a state legislator why Ben Affleck's new movie about Ybor City was filmed in southeast Georgia.

... looked at FishHawk Ranch's Park Square and asked "What happened?"

... seen a 21-year-old college student ride the Trump wave into the Florida Legislature. Good luck to Pasco County's newest state representative, Amber Mariano.

... imbibed on a Famous Margarita from the VIP Lounge on Treasure Island.

... taken a ferry from downtown Clearwater to Clearwater Beach.

... filed a missing persons report for the Florida Democratic Party.

... watched diners at Brocato's Sandwich Shop in Tampa do "The Twist" to get a discount on their meals.

… fished from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Pier.

... enjoyed breakfast at The Recipe Box in Brandon.

... learned to appreciate the Glazer Family's charitable efforts — and their adoration of Rodney Dangerfeld's 1980s classic Back To School.

… searched for life's true meaning while walking the sandy beaches of Pass-A-Grille.

... heard a local band jam out on a Friday night at the Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club.

... written to your state legislator about supporting Medicaid expansion. Or funding state mental health facilities. Or correctional facilities. Or K-12 education. (Yes, I also wrote this last year.)

… watched the Tradewinds Resort lobby fill with NFL scouts, coaches and aspiring players during East-West Shrine Game Week.

... chilled with JT, the Philly-born bartender at the Friendly Tavern's happy shack in Reddington Shores.

... challenged the mountain bike trails of Alafia River State Park.

... gone off your "diet" at the Metro Diner in St. Petersburg with a Big Bern's Fried Pork Sandwich (sharing isn't just allowed, it's encouraged).

... taken a leisurely drive through the Pasco or Hernando countryside in springtime, rolled down the windows and taken in the sweet smell of orange blossoms ...

... then got stuck in traffic as soon as you crossed back into Hillsborough County.

That's all I'm saying.