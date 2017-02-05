Hooper: To redevelop Midtown, think beyond grocery stores

The mistakes surrounding the failure of Tangerine Plaza appear to be complex and multiple, but they can't deter the city's efforts to rejuvenate Midtown, the low-income, predominantly black community south of downtown St. Petersburg.

The best redevelopment efforts in Tampa Bay have started organically and then received boosts from government. Successful entrepreneurs, not government, have led the way. And it might be best to start with increasing the area's gainfully employed instead of simply adding grocery stores.

Another key: Develop small businesses instead of trying to hit home runs. You can manufacture — pun intended — runs with singles and doubles. . . .

Clearwater faces a distinct challenge in bringing greater energy to its downtown in the shadow of the Church of Scientology. But in my many trips to Coachman Park concerts, I never thought much about the church. It can be done.

Still, Scientology wields enough impact to curb plans — just ask the Clearwater Marine Aquarium — so the city must walk the tightrope. It can't sacrifice complete control, nor can it ignore the church's influence. . . .

Seen on a bumper sticker: I Apologize For Driving So Close To Your Front Bumper. . . .

Kudos to U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis for holding listening sessions on the Affordable Care Act. It's an imperfect piece of legislation, but perhaps the strong showing of supporters indicates the "R" word that leaders should be using is "repair" instead of "repeal." . . .

Pope Francis offered a message of peace, friendship and solidarity on Super Bowl Sunday. And we needed it.

That's all I'm saying.