Is it naughty or nice to encourage children to believe in Santa Claus?

From blunt honesty to preserving the magic, parents take different approaches to the appearances of Santa Claus at places like Westfield Citrus Park, above. "It's really a pretty tricky thing," said Kathleen Armstrong,a pediatric psychologist in Tampa. [ANDRES LEIVA | Times]

The stockings have been hung with care, the halls decked with boughs of holly, and 6-year-olds are beginning to question the logistics of a rotund man in a red suit delivering presents in one night to billions of kids around the globe.

In a culture so permeated by the big guy with the white beard, all parents — even the ones who aren't Christian — have to, at some point, consider having a talk with their kids about Santa Claus.

Is encouraging children to believe in him naughty or nice? A lie or a cherished tradition?

"It's really a pretty tricky thing," said Kathleen Armstrong, director of pediatric psychology at the University of South Florida in Tampa. "It's fun for little children to believe in Santa."

It's more about the way parents talk to their kids than which narrative they choose to celebrate, Armstrong said. She advises keeping things simple. Often, repeating back what a child has said gives the child a chance to think things through out loud.

The risk of damaging a child's psyche is small regardless, but the question remains: To tell or not to tell?

Some parents cling to the magic for their children as long as possible, insisting Santa is real despite what a child's classmates might say. There are those whose religion leads them to be blunt, those who choose to come clean when their kids ask directly, and those who keep it real from the start.

Many parents agree there's a lesson to be gleaned from Jolly Ol' St. Nick — but explanations vary on what the lesson is.

Joe Bardi, 41, of St. Petersburg likes the discernment that comes into play as children reach the age where they start to unravel Santa.

"In a post-fact world, I think critical thinking is hugely important," said Bardi, father of a 5-year-old and 10-month-old. "Santa begins the educational process for kids. They think for themselves."

Many adults will tell a child Santa is real, Bardi said, himself included. Yet, eventually, children figure it out by thinking independently. And for the time they do believe, he said, it's pure and magical.

"It's such a cherished part of childhood."

Kelly Mascavage, 39, of Palm Harbor, remembers blubbering as a fourth grader when her parents told her there was no Santa Claus. Now she looks back on the moment and chuckles. She wasn't mad they pretended for so long, but she said the tears came because the "magic went away."

She wanted to keep that magic alive for her kids, but only to a point. When confronted, she faced up. Her daughter had heard it from someone at school.

Some kids aren't ready to let go, even if the evidence is looking them in the face. When Tara Yoder's daughter was about 8 and found her letter to Santa in the glove box of her mother's car, she assumed her mother just forgot to mail it to Santa.

"Why not do it? Why not give them the gift of the magic of Santa?" said Yoder, 39, of St. Petersburg. "My parents gave me the gift. ... I feel bad for the kids who are in the families who say, 'Oh, we don't do that.'"

Pete Tanner, of Safety Harbor, explains to his two girls that Santa doesn't come to their house because they're Jewish and celebrate Hanukkah.

He avoids telling them Santa isn't real, worried about what they may say to classmates. His mother got a lot of phone calls when his brother announced there was no Santa to his first grade class in Clearwater.

There are Christians who believe the story of Santa takes away from the story of Jesus. One Texas pastor went so far as to approach children waiting to see Santa at an Amarillo mall, and shout, "Santa Claus does not exist; the Christmas season is about Jesus," and broadcasting the encounter on Facebook Live.

With social media and smart phones so accessible, parents such as Bardi know it's just a matter of time before their children punch, "Is Santa real?" into Google.

Google data shows that since 2012, U.S. searches in the days around Christmas for the phrase, "Is Santa real?" have increased every year. The number of searches more than tripled from 2012 to 2015.

Internet-savvy kids may ruin the magic for themselves before their parents can.

Then there are parents like Chuck Vincent, who chose to explain Santa as a make-believe character like Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck. There was still a Christmas tree, still gifts, mugs of hot chocolate, lights around the house, even photos with Santa — but an understanding that there is a regular guy behind the beard, just like there is under Mickey's big head at Disney World.

"We tell (children) lots of things we want them to believe," said Vincent, 48. "Don't touch that burner, don't run in traffic or run with scissors. It's important we give the kids the truth when they're little so they know: If mom and dad tell you, you can bank on it."

Vincent taught the importance of giving, he said. He also wanted his children to be good because they knew that was the right way to behave, not because they were afraid of getting lumps of coal.

Before he spoke with a reporter about how he handled Christmas, Vincent checked with his kids, now in their 20s. The Palm Harbor father had never asked if they felt like they missed something by not believing in Santa.

His 23-year-old daughter texted him the response, "at the end of the day, it's a lie that doesn't lead to a substantially better Christmas experience." His oldest son, 24, just said, "You're good."

Vincent remembers his own mother telling him, "It's just a story."

"Cool," he recalled thinking. "It didn't matter to me."

It actually put him at ease, he said. He had a hard time understanding how reindeer could fly.

Some might argue these children didn't know what they were missing.

Armstrong, the psychologist, suggests it's the "spirit of Christmas" that matters most, "and helping children be a part of that."

Volunteer at a pantry or church, she said. Help out with a toy drive.

And hold onto the magic if you so choose.

"Even as adults, there are a lot of things some people believe that are probably magical thinking," Armstrong said. "Yet we choose to believe them."

