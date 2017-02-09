Join discussion in St. Petersburg on sanctuary cities

ST. PETERSBURG — Interfaith Tampa Bay is presenting a program, "Sanctuary Cities: A Community Discussion."

The panel discussion will feature Imam Azhar Subedar, Sepideh Eskandari , an immigration attorney and a member of the Baha'i community, and the Rev. Bruce Wright of Refuge Ministries and My Place in Recovery. The panel will be moderated by the Rev. Russell Meyer of the Florida Council of Churches.

The free program will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 401 Fifth St. N, St. Petersburg.