Kelly McBride named to Poynter board of trustees

ST. PETERSBURG — Kelly McBride, a leading voice on news media ethics, has been named a member of the Poynter Institute for Media Studies' board of trustees.

McBride has been on the faculty at Poynter, a training center for working journalists that owns the Tampa Bay Times, since 2002. She has been a vice president since 2014.

"Kelly has made great contributions at Poynter and beyond," said Paul Tash, chairman and CEO of Times Publishing Co. and chairman of Poynter's board of trustees. "Her voice is increasingly prominent in national journalism circles, particularly on the essential questions of ethics and truth. As a trustee, she will represent both the institute and the world it serves."