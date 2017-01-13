King Breakfast co-chair looks to bring hope to kids

Located on the outskirts of Tampa, Progress Village is a tight-knit community where everyone knows each other and helps each other. That sense of community is stitched deeply on native son JaLem Robinson's heart and motivates him in the classroom as a middle school teacher in Hillsborough County.

It also was the impetus behind his founding in 2015 of Brothers United Building Brothers Alliance Inc. – or BUBBA – a nonprofit organization that works to improve the lives of men and children of color through a myriad of programs including fatherhood initiatives and mentoring males ages 8 to 18.

This year, Robinson's commitment to the community was recognized when he was tapped – along with fellow Hillsborough native Carla Hills – to chair the 37th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Leadership Breakfast hosted by the Tampa Organization of Black Affairs. It's a position that puts the spotlight on emerging black leaders in Tampa and that's not lost on Robinson.

Robinson recently spoke with Tampa Bay Times correspondent Kenya Woodard about what he loves most about teaching, the problem his nonprofit is trying to solve, and the most important thing you can do for kids.

What's your reaction to being named co-chairman of one of Tampa's signature events?

I am really and truly honored because TOBA has such a rich history. What's most amazing to me is how it started. (The founders) came together and they were able to move others. I'm all about seeing people progress and actually being part of that progression is an honor. Now is our time to take what they've started and keep it moving.

Often, movements and organizations are rooted in addressing a specific problem or need. What is the problem BUBBA was created to solve?

I used to manage an afterschool program. Most of my time was spent helping with disciplining the students. (Teachers) couldn't understand what to do with black boys. A lot of people don't know how to reach them. Not only did I find out that they didn't know how, they weren't trying to set those boys up for success. One day, I took all of the boys from one teacher's class. Myself and another colleague sat them down and talked to them about their futures. I found out that so many of them had goals and dreams. It made me wonder how many other boys like them were out there. I felt I would be doing my people a disservice if I didn't do something. I felt I had to help these boys. Why not me? What we've found is that one of the best ways to reach the boys and their families is by hosting events and invite them out. We can get them together to give them resources and tools. But it's a two-way street. As we help them, they help us.

Did you always know you wanted to do this kind of work?

I don't remember being young and wanting to have my own business but I've always been about people and I've always been about the community. When I got older, I started to see that I had a heart for people and for change. I was writing (BUBBA) on paper for years. I realized I had to just do it. (The work) is so empowering. It's only God who's gotten me where I am. He's surrounded me with good people and a good support system. Sometimes, the problem is a lack of hope. I just really want to bring hope back.

Teaching is a rewarding but tough profession and can be particularly challenging in urban schools. But you have a passion for working with inner-city youth. What motivates you?

The thing I love most about teaching is that the students are so impressionable. You really have the power to build that child up or tear them down. I love seeing them grow and prosper. Once they know you care about them and are invested in them, they're all yours. I do whatever I can to build them up and preach confidence into them. I absolutely love it. Progress Village had a big impact on me growing up because that community is so tight. I was reminded every day that I was loved and cared for and try to show that to my students. On the last day of my internship at USF, I asked the kids what I could do better. Most said "oh nothing, you're great." But one young man spoke up and said "Just care." And that's stayed with me. Just care. Just care about the people. Just care about the community. Just care that the graduation rate being so low for black boys. Just care about the wide achievement gap for black students. Just care.