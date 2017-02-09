Clear56° FULL FORECASTClear56° FULL FORECAST
'Livability in the 'Burg'

  Times staff

Thursday, February 9, 2017 12:31pm

ST. PETERSBURG — Several organizations have teamed up to discover how to make St. Petersburg a better place to live at any age.

Sponsoring the program, "Livability in the 'Burg: A Community Conversation," are St. Petersburg's Parks and Recreation Department, the Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions at St. Petersburg College, the Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas and AARP Tampa Bay.

A new AARP study found that residents generally think the city is a good place to live as they grow older, but there is room for improvement.

The community conversation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, at the Sunshine Center, 330 Fifth St. N. Register at solutions.spcollege.edu/.

