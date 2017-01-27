Many families cling to latest word on gravely ill Plant High grad

TAMPA — Dustin Kurth is a man of many families.

There's his family at Plant High School, where he graduated in 2012 but is now more popular than he was then.

There's his family at the PDQ restaurant in South Tampa, where he has greeted customers with a wide smile for more than three years.

There's his family at Palma Ceia United Methodist Church, where he fills roles ranging from youth group leader to parking attendant.

And there is his home family — his parents, siblings, in-laws and others who have been amazed by the outpouring of support since the 23-year-old South Tampa man suddenly fell gravely ill last week.

In the last few days, Kurth's family circles have converged on a second floor waiting room in the intensive care unit at St. Joseph's Hospital. They've cried and prayed and laughed as they recall stories about a man with Down syndrome, known to many as "D-Man," who hasn't let his disability define him.

"The people who walk in here, some of them we have no clue who they are, but they're all his best friends," said Kurth's brother, Ben, 28.

Kurth, son of Steve and Cindy Kurth, was born in Boynton Beach and raised in South Tampa. Those who meet him wouldn't know of his disability if not for facial features characteristic of the condition, his family said.

"He's probably the most high-functioning kid with Down's you'll ever meet," Ben Kurth said.

At Plant, Dustin Kurth was on the swim team during his freshman and sophomore years. He later became football coach Robert Weiner's "right hand man," riding along on the golf cart — part-assistant, part-teammate, part-cheerleader.

Plant Principal Rob Nelson said Kurth's gentle spirit and infectious personality made him one of the most popular kids on campus.

"Every teacher wanted Dustin in their class, and every student wanted to be Dustin's friend," Nelson said. "When I was having a bad day, I wanted to go find Dustin."

Kurth still attends every Panther home game and some away games. "He knows more people at school than I do," said his sister Hope, a senior at Plant.

Kurth later graduated from the Pepin Academy job training program for adults with disabilities and a few years ago started at his local PDQ, part of the Tampa-based chain specializing in chicken, salads and sandwiches. His official title is dining room attendant, greeting guests and clearing tables. But he's much more than that, said PDQ Operating Director John Cox.

"What he really is is a community ambassador," Cox said. "He knows so many people in the community and to see him interact with the locals who come into the dining room, it's heartwarming."

Every morning, the PDQ staff meets for what they call the lineup to talk about who will do what that day. At the end, the employees form a circle and extend their arms into the middle and chant. Kurth always does the call out: "People, who are we?"

"PDQ!" his coworkers yell in unison.

Kurth joined the congregation at Palma Ceia United Methodist about four years ago and attends twice a week. He greets the flock, serves as an usher and gives the Eucharist. His most influential role is as a "spiritual leader" of the Young Life youth group and its iMatter program for members with disabilities, said Bernie Lieving, congregational care pastor at the church. Kurth trains high school students who paired up as "buddies" with special needs parishioners

"He has a very good sense of being a loved, cared-for child of God and understands that the love he has received is to be shared with others, and that's what he does," Lieving said.

Eileen Hafer, a friend of Kurth's and director of the church's special need ministry, said he has taught a valuable lesson to her son about how young people can transcend the boundaries of cliques and judgment.

"The world needs to be filled with Dustins," Hafer said.

Late last week, Kurth caught a cold that quickly progressed to pneumonia and serious infection. He has been on life support since Monday and undergone two surgeries.

The thoughts and prayers have poured in through many media.

Plant High's Twitter account blew up with messages of support. The owners of the Press Box Sports Emporium bar and restaurant, Walter and Beth Ann Hill, whose daughters attended Plant, put a message on their electronic sign: "Hang in there Dustin. Your PHS family love you."

On Thursday, a couple of hundred people packed the Palma Ceia United Methodist fellowship hall and prayed for Dustin as they clutched flickering candles. Several dozen attendees wrote messages of support on a bright yellow banner around the words: "Dustin we love you!"

The banner now hangs in an intensive care waiting room that is often packed with a few dozen well-wishers. Members of the Plant High football team brought a ball signed by the players. It's sitting on the windowsill near the bed.

They laugh as they think about Kurth singing his favorite songs, Taylor Swift's Shake it Off and Jimmy Buffet's Cheeseburger In Paradise; reciting lines from his favorite movies, Harry Potter and Star Wars; and scarfing down his favorite meal, cheeseburger, Diet Coke and a glass of chardonnay. They pray he'll recover the bounding energy that propels him on the dance floor until sweat soaks through his shirt.

Family members say the support is fueling some signs of improvement.

"He knows everyone who's been here, and he knows that people are praying for him. That's what's keeping him going." said his sister-in-law, Lauren Kurth. "And us, too."

Contact Tony Marrero at tmarrero@tampabay.com or (813) 226-3374. Follow @tmarrerotimes.