Monster truck drivers visited the Children's Medical Center

Becky McDonough, driver of El Toro Loco from Monster Jam pays a visit to the Children's Medical Center with Monster Energy truck driver Coty Saucier, driver of the Monster Energy truck.

Crews are getting their Monster Trucks ready for the Monster Jam at Raymond James Stadium. There are two shows this year one on Saturday Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. and then again on Feb. 4. There will be 13 trucks in this Saturday's event and 11 in the February event. Trucks include Grave Digger and Madusa for this Saturday's event. Trucks are approximately 12 feet tall about 12 feet wide and sit on 66 inch tires and weigh more than 10,000 pounds. They can reach a speed of 100 mph and fly through the air for about 125 feet.