Morean Arts Center in St. Petersburg adds BookSpace

  • Times staff

Thursday, February 9, 2017 12:30pm

ST. PETERSBURG — The Morean Arts Center partnered with Keep St. Pete Lit to create a dedicated BookSpace located in the Morean's main location at 719 Central Ave. The BookSpace, between the youth and teen exhibits, consists of art books as well as fiction, non-fiction, plays, poetry, history, travel, music, movies, spiritual and young adult. Proceeds from sales go to supporting the Morean Arts Center as well as to support Keep St. Pete Lit's local literary arts programming, including the Bluebird Book Bus, St. Petersburg's SunLit Festival, MFA Book Club and much more. Keep St. Pete Lit accepts donations for BookSpace by appointment only at St. Pete Makers at 429 22nd St. S; email: info@stpetemakers.org

The price for books: Kids and young adult, $4; paperback, $6; hardcover, $8; art books, $10.

02/09/17
