Mourning celebrity deaths is personal, and it's real

As we enter 2017 and exit 2016, we leave a teeming number of celebrity deaths in our wake and a bit of backlash from those who can't comprehend the overwrought emotions stemming from "strangers" passing away.

From my view, and I was deeply saddened by the death of Prince, we mourn the creative gifts extended by artists more than the actual person. We express appreciation because they chose to share their art with us, and we choose social media to mourn because it's great for connecting us to others who share our pain.

We don't need to be told a celebrity death pales in comparison to the loss of a family member or friend. We know that.

If you find yourself turned off by the sympathetic reactions to celebrities dying, try turning up your sense of empathy. You don't have to agree with an emotion to empathize. You don't have to love that artist to understand someone's sadness.

In 2017, rejoice with those who rejoice, and mourn with those who mourn. Be kind. …

Seen on a bumper sticker: I Dream Of A World Where Chickens Can Cross The Road Without Having Their Intentions Questioned. …

The area will be abuzz with championship fervor as Clemson and Alabama fans flock to Tampa for the College Football National Championship game. Alabama. But I'm rooting Clemson and its contingent of Tampa Bay players. …

Bestselling author Glennon Doyle Melton makes her first public speech at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Temple B'nai Israel in Clearwater. The author of Love Warrior promises to deliver inspiration and add to the "celebration of sisterhood." Go online to warriorsrising2017.com.

That's all I'm saying.