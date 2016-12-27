New Jewish Community Center readies for major impact on social scene

WEST TAMPA

The opening of the Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center presented a host of entertaining possibilities, from black-tie galas to birthday parties around the pool. Ten to 2,000 guests can be accommodated throughout the $30 million renovation of the former Fort Homer Hesterly Armory.

"A new venue this large made an immediate impact," said Jade Futhey Webb, general manager of events. "Especially in this location on Howard Avenue so close to I-275. We had over 70 dates reserved before the Dec. 8 opening, including multiple parties on the same evening."

Demand for additional banquet space mushroomed with last year's closing of A La Carte Event Pavilion, the popular facility operated by Bloomin' Brands on property owned by Egypt Shriners in Town 'N Country.

The end of that 10-year lease proved providential to staffing and equipping the Glazer JCC. Bloomin' Brands turned its catering crew loose and donated $300,000 worth of kitchen equipment.

"They gave us the ovens, refrigerators, china, glassware, tables, chairs, bars, dance floors," said Webb, who worked in sales and wedding planning at A La Carte. Prior to and during that time, Webb earned an MBA and bachelor's degrees in hospitality management, human resources, marketing and sports management.

Executive chef Jim Rice joined her in September, after 13 years at A La Carte. Rice moved to Tampa with his alternative-pop band, Clang, from Rochester, N.Y., in 1991, supplementing his drummer income by cooking. Besides his family-favorite chicken and biscuits, he's proud to have patented a drumstick that produces a tambourine sound.

"My goal cooking for 600 or 700 people is to have every one of them feel like they had a personal meal made for them," Rice said.

Also joining Rice from his previous A La Carte team: two sous chefs, a pastry chef and a wedding cake designer.

"It will be challenging running two kitchens," he said, "there's a traditional event kitchen and the JCafe kitchen, which is completely kosher under Orthodox rabbinical supervision. And the event kitchen can be koshered as needed."

Nonprofit organizations, brides and grooms, krewes, civic clubs and corporate event planners can rent the 8,450-square-foot Armory Ballroom, which divides into six smaller rooms, the Hesterly Salon, the Jeff and Penny Vinik Grand Entry and three small meeting rooms. All are available with a food and beverage requirement per event.

"We want to be known for our flexibility," said Webb, 26, launching into a description of the Pavilion, a 10,800-square foot tent to be erected seasonally, from March to June, as an auxiliary ballroom, with capacity for 100 tables of 10 or 1,350 in theater-style rows.

"Very few venues can serve 1,000 elegantly. This tent has walls, carpeting and air conditioning," said Webb, adding that three black-tie galas are planned at the Pavilion in May.

"We need the two different spaces for our guests to focus on cocktails and silent auction in one area before the "wow" factor of entering the themed space for dinner and dancing," said Janice Davis, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Clients benefit from having a florist and decor production crew on-site, Webb said. They also appreciate the advanced lighting, sound and video technology, complimentary Wi-Fi and free parking — 300 spaces on site and 1,000 nearby for valet service.

"There's nothing more important than making them feel they're the most important," Webb said. "Not just good service, but personal, hands-on service, that's what I love."

