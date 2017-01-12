New Tampa child earns sweet Broadway role

NEW TAMPA — Ryan Foust fell in love with acting after watching the 25th anniversary of Les Miserables on television when he was in kindergarten.

Now at age 12, the New Tampa resident is headed to Broadway for the title role in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, opening this spring.

The 4-foot-5, 65-pound sixth grader at Corbett Prep possesses an impish smile and bright blue eyes, but with an expansive vocabulary and knowledge of play and playwrights, speaks more like an adult than a pre-teen.

"Les Miz sparked my interest so much that I memorized the whole thing," said Ryan, who was moving to New York City this week with his parents, Mark and Stephanie Foust.

Born in Atlanta, Ryan, an only child, moved to Tampa at 3 months old.

Mark Foust said the chance to be around kids — some of whom were junior high students — drew his son to the theater.

He started acting in first-grade through the Community School of the Arts Theatre, which operates in conjunction with Corbett Prep.

"From the first moment I met Ryan, I knew he was destined for greatness," said Seth Travaglino, the Community School theater director. "I have been saying for years, 'I want tickets to your first Broadway show.' And now that day has come."

During the past five years, Ryan played Chip in Beauty and the Beast, Bill Bailey in CATS, Rooster in Annie Jr., and Gus in Cinderella.

"He is one of the hardest working, kindest, and most naturally gifted performers I have ever had the pleasure of working with," Travaglino said.

In summer 2016 Ryan attended two intensive Broadway showcases, which his parents thought would be like a summer camp similar to soccer camps Ryan had attended. It concluded with a production.

"I didn't have any idea about it. But 45 minutes after it was over, an agent called and wanted to talk to us about representing him," Mark Foust said. "We weren't looking for an agent; we weren't looking for work."

She recommended him for an audition for the role of Charlie in the play that tells about a young Charlie Bucket, who with four other golden ticket winners get to travel inside Willy Wonka's mysterious and amazing factory.

The producers had looked for nearly a year for a Charlie for the production, which includes Tony Award winners Christian Borle and John Rubinstein in the cast.

After two auditions in October producers selected Ryan — and two other children — to rotate the role of Charlie: Ryan Sells of New Port Richey and Jake Ryan from Boston.

"I started crying with happiness when I found out," Ryan said. "It will be like Christmas morning every day. I get to be on Broadway in New York; it is a lot of excitement and you can never do everything."

Mark Foust works from home for Microsoft and hopes the company will allow him to work from New York. Stephanie, a former accountant, stays home and has helped with stage and costume preparation in the local productions.

"I love having her backstage, too," said Ryan, who will have an onset tutor who will coordinate his studies with Corbett Prep.

What the future brings is uncertain.

"We don't have a long-term plan," Mark Foust said, adding the play is scheduled to run 14 months. "We see how he enjoys it; but he could be set up for life with this."

"Our world has been turned upside down in the best possible way." Stephanie Foust said.

