North Pinellas Hometown

Leila G. Davis Elementary School students recognized by Kiwanis Club

Ian and Ali Strickland, fifth-graders at Leila G. Davis Elementary School, were honored by the Safety Harbor Kiwanis Club as Students of the Month for December. Their teacher. Angelle Gallers, selected Ian for his academic excellence and Ali for her involvement and leadership in school activities, including STEM, Safety Patrol and chorus. Both also participate in Safety Harbor Little League.

Inner Wheel of Dunedin North learns floral arrangements

Random Acts of Flowers, a nonprofit group that distributes floral arrangements to nursing homes, hospital patients and anyone in need of cheer, invited the members of Inner Wheel of Dunedin North to learn the art of flower arranging. The women were given teacups to fill with greens and blooms in any pattern they chose.

Clearwater sailor trains with Navy in Japan

Master-at-Arms Second Class Kelsey Carlton from Clearwater serves aboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka in Japan. FLEACT Yokosuka provides, maintains, and operates base facilities and services in support of the fleet.

Betty Castor, Marlene Spalten celebrate 'Literacy Week'

The Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas County recently celebrated Celebrate Literacy Week, a statewide event held each year to promote the importance of early literacy experiences, by hosting several guest readers at 30 preschools across Pinellas County. Betty Castor, former University of South Florida president and chair-elect of the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, and Marlene Spalten, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, were two of those volunteer guest readers. They visited Early Explorations Preschool located within Great Explorations Museum to read to the preschoolers. Castor read I Don't Want to be a Frog, by Dev Petty, and Spalten read From Head to Toe by Eric Carle.