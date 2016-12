Photos by SCOTT KEELER | Times

Outback Bowl Beach Day

The cheerleaders, football teams and bands from the universities of Florida and Iowa spent Friday relaxing on a chilly but sunny Clearwater Beach for Outback Bowl Beach Day. Above, Gators cheerleaders look determined, but their Iowa counterparts pulled out a tug of war win. At left, Abby Carlson and other Iowa cheerleaders pep up fans ahead of Monday's Outback Bowl game in Tampa.