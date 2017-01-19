Palm Harbor Museum reopening after renovations

PALM HARBOR — The Palm Harbor Museum will celebrate its reopening on Feb. 18 with free admission following a yearlong renovation and refurbishment project funded by the state and Pinellas County. The museum, at 2043 Curlew Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 18. Attendees will be able to explore all exhibits, check out the Grove House, which will be open to the public for the first time, and hear about upcoming events. For information, call (727) 724-3045.