Physical therapist finds her calling, helping people overcome setbacks

ZEPHYRHILLS — While mourning the loss of her fiance, Tammy Garcia found herself consoling pest control customers about brown spots in their lawns. That's when she decided to rededicate herself to helping people with bigger problems.

As a physical therapy assistant at Zephyrhills Health and Rehabilitation Center for the past three years, Garcia tends to the injuries and fears of traumatized in-patients and their families. Garcia, 49, draws on her own life experiences, which have uniquely prepared her for this later-in-life vocation.

When she encountered patient Jimmy Babcock of Lake Jovita last fall, Garcia had all of the skills to reverse his physical and psychological damage.

"I've always formed bonds, up close and personal," Garcia said. "Life deals us obstacles. But if I maintain a positive attitude, it burns into the relationships."

Despite partial right-side paralysis from a stroke in 1998, Babcock, 71, was an active H&R Block tax adviser. He played 18 holes of golf every week.

Breaking his left hip on Oct. 13 presented a complicated course of recovery. Five days after surgical repair, he was transferred to Zephyrhills Rehab. He was depressed, frustrated and angry.

"His was a challenging case," Garcia said. "An average hip repair receives one week of physical therapy. With Jimmy, we had to strengthen both legs."

• • •

Hers was a charmed childhood on farmland in Marion County. Bucking horses couldn't keep Garcia down.

"My grandfather threw me up on my first horse when I was 9," she said, "and he slapped that Appaloosa Cracker Jack on the butt."

Days after graduating from Forest High School in Summerfield, Garcia suffered her first major loss. Mark Raymond Russo, her older brother, was electrocuted while rescuing storm accident victims. There were more heartbreaks to come.

"My first husband was away a lot, and I had two boys to look after," she said. "That gave me two choices: be miserable or find your happiness."

After working a 9-to-5 office job, she punched in to a bartending gig from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Her second husband brought her into his pest control business. Working side by side, the business flourished. The marriage didn't.

"It broke me," she said. "I filed bankruptcy and had to dig deep inside myself."

Along came landscaper Michael Stone and an outdoorsy love affair. Four years later, Garcia stood by as Stone was removed from life support after a freak fall that fractured his skull.

"I quit my job and moved to a new town," she said. "I lived on student loans and $20 week. I'd stay with friends or roommates and study. It was a very depressing time, and I cried a lot."

She completed a two-year physical therapy assistant degree from Seminole State College. Her third clinical internship rotation launched her career at the Zephyrhills facility in 2012.

• • •

Babcock was in a lot of pain and resisted the need to stand and take steps. Garcia maintained cheerful persistence.

"I hear 'I can't' a lot," she said. "It's my job to develop a glass-is-half-full attitude."

Babcock's insurance carrier suggested a discharge after three weeks. It was Garcia's encouraging progress notes from the gym that earned her improving patient an extra week to prepare for his homecoming, which took place in mid November.

"We're so grateful," said Babcock's wife, Judy Neracher. "Tammy not only got him walking. She restored his spirit."

Garcia kept reminding Babcock of his goal: to find enough torque to hit golf balls again. He is a believer.

"Until then," he said, "maybe they'll let me putt their greens with a walker."



