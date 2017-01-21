Potential storms cancel Sunday's Clearwater Distance Classic

CLEARWATER — The popular Clearwater Distance Classic has been canceled due to the threat of foul weather, quashing the weekend plans of more than 2,000 runners.

The annual race series had been set for Sunday morning at Coachman Park's waterfront, featuring a 50K, a marathon, a half-marathon, a 5-mile race and a 5K walk.

As the race approached, local law enforcement agencies and race organizers monitored the weather forecast with growing concern.

Thunderstorms are expected to sweep through the Tampa Bay area Sunday, though exactly when remains unclear, according to the National Weather Service.

Eventually, a consensus formed. The Distance Classic would have to cancel for the first time in its 18 years.

"It's a position that I certainly don't disagree with, as it's just the nature of outdoor events," said race director Chris Lauber. "It's a gut-wrenching situation that you can't make up. The runners have been training for months on end."

Runners won't receive a refund, since most of the entry fees have already been used on food, T-shirts, medals and other event costs. Instead, all runners have been converted to a "virtual run," an untimed run on a course of their own making.

"They will run on their own so that they feel like they've completed the distance," Lauber said. Virtual runs have been growing in popularity in recent years.

Once Lauber learned of the cancellation, he wrote a Facebook post explaining the decision and apologizing. Dozens of runners chimed in, saying they appreciated the focus on their safety. Some said they still plan to run early Sunday at the Dunedin Causeway before the worst weather hits.

After a foggy morning with scattered showers, storms are expected to worsen in the afternoon, according to 10Weather WTSP.

Last year, several Distance Classic events, including the marathon, were also canceled due to heavy rains, high winds and flooding. The half-marathon went on, despite wind gusts of up to 44 mph, according to Tampa Bay Running News.

The Distance Classic website said Sunday's marathon was to be the only marathon held on the west central coast this year. It would have counted as a Boston Marathon qualifier.

The race appealed to out-of-state vacationers looking to mix a beach vacation with a distance race. Lauber said about runners hailed from about 40 states. He's already given some their finisher medals.

"It's up to them to do what they need to do to earn it," he said.