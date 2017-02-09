Resistance spy to speak at Holocaust Museum

ST. PETERSBURG — Holocaust survivor Marthe Cohn, 96, will visit St. Petersburg on Monday to talk about her life and her memoir, Behind Enemy Lines: The True Story of a Jewish Spy in Nazi Germany.

Cohn became a member of the intelligence service of the French First Army during World War II and went behind enemy lines to get information about Nazi troop movements.

She grew up in a devout Jewish family in France, across from the German border, and was able to use her fluency in German in her work. Once behind enemy lines, she pretended to be a German nurse searching for her missing fiance.

Cohn's brothers and her fiance were in the French resistance. Her fiance was shot by the Germans. Her sister was killed at Auschwitz.

At age 80, she was awarded the Medaille Militaire by France for outstanding military service.

Cohn will discuss the escape of her family from occupied France, her life in the army, how she was trained as a spy and share her message of hope, Jewish survival and tolerance.

"Behind Enemy Lines — An Unforgettable Conversation with Marthe Cohn," will take place 7:30 p.m., Monday at the freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave. The talk, hosted by Chabad Jewish Center of Greater St. Petersburg, will be followed by a book signing and sale. The cost is $10 for those signing up before Friday and $15 after. Go to chabadsp.com to register or call (727) 344-4900.