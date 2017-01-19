Ridgecrest neighborhood honors reading advocate Jim Dyson

LARGO — The Friends of Ridgecrest honored its annual community servant of the year Monday during a breakfast and tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Jim Dyson, 66, was recognized for his work in the primarily black community, most notably starting the Panther Pals Reading program at Ridgecrest Elementary School. The program pairs students with adult mentors with the goal of improving their reading skills.

"We are who we are because of the Ridgecrest neighborhood," Dyson said after he accepted the award alongside his wife, Amy. "We received far more than we ever gave."

The program, started in 2014, has served about 180 students and has about 80 volunteers. Last year, they logged about 4,000 volunteer hours, he said.

Principle Michael Moss said during the ceremony that he's seen reading scores drastically improve for students who have participated in the program.

"You're a true champion to the children," Moss said.