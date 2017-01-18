Rob Schneider slammed over MLK tweet to John Lewis

Oh, Rob.

That's what hundreds of people are saying after actor Rob Schneider decided to get involved in the Donald Trump-John Lewis feud.

Schneider, popular for playing roles in absurd comedies like The Hot Chick and Deuce Bigalow, was destroyed on Twitter Monday after he tweeted what many called his attempt to "whitesplain" Martin Luther King's methodology to Lewis.

While Schneider had some come to his defense, the majority of responses were overwhelmingly disapproving.

It's important to note that Schneider sent the message on MLK Day and Lewis not only knew King, but walked alongside him in the March on Washington in 1963.

Maybe explaining the holiday and MLK's tactics to a renowned civil rights leader and U.S. representative who fought for civil rights from Selma to Montgomery is not the best idea.

Contact Samantha Putterman at sputterman@tampabay.com. Follow @samputterman.