Romano: A final message that lived beyond a teenager's death

The adventurers always come back. Whether they're experts or not. Whether they understand the risks or not.

Such is the lure of cave diving near Weeki Wachee. Ordinary-looking creeks and ponds descend to incredible depths, and can lead to crystal-clear water in ballroom-sized caverns.

Some have referred to the waters as the Mount Everest of cave diving, and the challenges and rewards can seem that impressive. Consequently, so can the danger.

At least 10 people have died while cave diving in Hernando County since 1999. They have come from as far as Kentucky, Texas and Italy. One as old as 55, another as young as 15.

Some were experienced and seemed to follow every rule. Others appeared unaware of the danger they were getting themselves into. In the end, no two stories are the same, and there is no simple takeaway that would explain every nuance or concern.

Yet whenever I see one of those headlines — including a Trinity man who perished while diving in Hernando last week — I am reminded of one of the most haunting stories I have ever known.

Jason Tuskes was a fresh-faced, crew cut-wearing teenager at Springstead High when I met him as a sports reporter almost 32 years ago. He was quiet, yet self-assured. A wrestler who was dually enrolled at Pasco-Hernando Community College, and already nearing his associate's degree.

On his mother's birthday in July 1987, Jason and a couple of friends had plans to go scuba diving in the Gulf of Mexico. Some since-forgotten problem interrupted the trip, and Jason phoned his father to tell him they were heading elsewhere to retrieve a knife one of them had lost on a previous dive.

Just be home, Art Tuskes told his son, before your mom's party.

The teens ended up in a spring near Jenkins Creek, and Jason and one of the other boys went down together with a guide rope. Jason had been certified to dive only five months earlier, and was nowhere near accomplished enough to handle the complexities of cave diving.

When the boys inadvertently stirred up sediment in the caves, visibility went to zero. They lost track of each other and the other boy surfaced, thinking that Jason had already come up.

His friends rushed to a nearby dive shop, and rescue divers were on the scene quickly. They estimated Jason had about 30 minutes of air remaining in his tank. Meanwhile, a few miles away, Jason's younger brother Christian had just returned home with his mother's birthday cake.

"A deputy from Hernando County showed up at the door and said there had been an accident,'' said Christian. "All they would say at that point was that he was lost.''

Art Tuskes was a paraplegic unable to get to the creek, so he waited at home with Christian. Thirty minutes passed with no word. Southwest Florida Water Management District employees who had briefly gotten lost in the same series of caves five years earlier arrived at the creek to help.

As the minutes turned to hours, and divers had to refill their tanks, the unspoken truth was the rescue mission had turned to retrieval. Nearly six hours after he failed to surface, divers finally found Jason nearly 60 feet below the surface with his air tank taken off.

"There was a deputy staying with us at the house, and they called him on the radio,'' Christian said. "I didn't hear the call, but when I saw my parents break down, I realized the worst had happened.''

The story did not end there.

Deputies told the Tuskes family that they had discovered a message from Jason when they retrieved his equipment. The 17-year-old had apparently recognized his fate and had used his knife to carve a scratchy message on his air tank in the dark.

"I love you Mom Dad Christian''

As the 30th anniversary of the tragedy approaches this summer, his brother continues to reflect on the message Jason left behind.

"You want to think that death finds you unexpectedly, but when you see a message like that, you know that he was fully aware of the situation he was in,'' said Christian, 42, who is now a mobile app developer. "And you realize he was considering how we were going to feel.''

And so I ask Christian:

Does the message, and its implications of Jason's final minutes, make him feel better or worse?

For the longest time, he is silent.

"He was only 17. To think he had the courage and the forethought and the level of acceptance to scratch that type of message is remarkable,'' he said. "I don't think there are a lot of adults who would have been able to do that. A lot of us would have had a certain level of deniability, or panic.

"It's unbelievable that he was worried about us in that moment.''

In the months after his death, the Tuskes family created a memorial to Jason in the front yard of their Spring Hill home. A 30-foot pole was erected, and a U.S. flag and a diver down flag were both flown.

A granite stone had his name and birth date carved in it, with the family's final message:

"We love you, too''