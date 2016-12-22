Romano: Feeling Scrooged this year? Time for some Christmas carols

(Sung to the tune of Here Comes Santa Claus)
Here comes sewer waste
Here comes sewer waste
Right out of St. Pete drains
So tired of Kriseman's hired spin team
Yanking all our chains
Hands are wringing, eyes are stinging
Council's ready to fight
Wear your stockings and warn your heirs
'Cause sewer waste flows tonight
(Sung to the tune of Frosty the Snowman)
Donald the con man, is a new-age D.C. troll
With a vacant wit and a big ego, he might be Putin's mole
Donald the con man, is the president they say
From a TV show, God only knows if democracy will stay
(Sung to the tune of O Come, All Ye Faithful)
O come, all ye fake news
Soulless and pathetic
O come ye, O come ye to the Internet
Come and invent news
With a post on Facebook
O come, let us make up news
O come, let us make up news
O come, let us make up news
Fool the kooks
(Sung to the tune of Silver Bells)
Sturdy line blocks, scoreboard deadlocks
Filmed in NFL style
In the air
There's a feeling
Of playoffs
Children clapping
Jameis passing
Tackling pile after pile
And on every street corner you'll hear
Pewter Bucs, Pewter Bucs
It's wild card time on Dale Mabry
Run-and-gun, it's all fun
Let's hope for one playoff win
(Sung to the tune of Deck the Halls)
Drain the swamp was such a folly
Fa la la la la, la la la la
Tricked the voters, oh by golly
Fa la la la la, la la la la
So we feed a new pork barrel
Fa la la, la la la, la la la
Yes, the government's in peril
Fa la la la la, la la la la
See the billionaires before us
Fa la la la la, la la la la
They will sing the Wall Street chorus
Fa la la la la, la la la la
Say goodbye to your small treasure
Fa la la, la la la, la la la
Banks will serve at rich folks' pleasure
Fa la la la la, la la la la
(Sung to the tune of Santa Claus Is Coming to Town)
They might as well shout
They might as well cry
Heads full of doubt
I'm telling you why
Democrats are losing again
They're shaking their fists
Yet acting like mice
Whining some more is like losing twice
Democrats are suckers again
We see that you've been weeping
We gaze at your heartbreak
We don't care if polls were no good
Stop with all the bellyache
(Sung to the tune of Let It Snow)
Oh the voters were never doubtful
Cuz pot law was so substantial
And since we've got tales of woe
Let it grow! Let it grow! Let it grow!
The symptoms are never stopping
So now patients can go pot shopping
The medical teams all know
Let it grow! Let it grow! Let it grow!
(Sung to the tune of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas)
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Hug a neighbor tonight
For one day
It won't matter who's left or right
Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Let your heart convey
From now on
Let's hope to meet somewhere halfway