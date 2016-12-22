Romano: Feeling Scrooged this year? Time for some Christmas carols

President-elect Donald Trump points to cheering supporters in front of a backdrop of Christmas trees at a rally in Orlando on Dec. 16. [Joe Burbank | Orlando Sentinel via AP]

(Sung to the tune of Here Comes Santa Claus)

Here comes sewer waste

Here comes sewer waste

Right out of St. Pete drains

So tired of Kriseman's hired spin team

Yanking all our chains

Hands are wringing, eyes are stinging

Council's ready to fight

Wear your stockings and warn your heirs

'Cause sewer waste flows tonight

(Sung to the tune of Frosty the Snowman)

Donald the con man, is a new-age D.C. troll

With a vacant wit and a big ego, he might be Putin's mole

Donald the con man, is the president they say

From a TV show, God only knows if democracy will stay

(Sung to the tune of O Come, All Ye Faithful)

O come, all ye fake news

Soulless and pathetic

O come ye, O come ye to the Internet

Come and invent news

With a post on Facebook

O come, let us make up news

O come, let us make up news

O come, let us make up news

Fool the kooks

(Sung to the tune of Silver Bells)

Sturdy line blocks, scoreboard deadlocks

Filmed in NFL style

In the air

There's a feeling

Of playoffs

Children clapping

Jameis passing

Tackling pile after pile

And on every street corner you'll hear

Pewter Bucs, Pewter Bucs

It's wild card time on Dale Mabry

Run-and-gun, it's all fun

Let's hope for one playoff win

(Sung to the tune of Deck the Halls)

Drain the swamp was such a folly

Fa la la la la, la la la la

Tricked the voters, oh by golly

Fa la la la la, la la la la

So we feed a new pork barrel

Fa la la, la la la, la la la

Yes, the government's in peril

Fa la la la la, la la la la

See the billionaires before us

Fa la la la la, la la la la

They will sing the Wall Street chorus

Fa la la la la, la la la la

Say goodbye to your small treasure

Fa la la, la la la, la la la

Banks will serve at rich folks' pleasure

Fa la la la la, la la la la

(Sung to the tune of Santa Claus Is Coming to Town)

They might as well shout

They might as well cry

Heads full of doubt

I'm telling you why

Democrats are losing again

They're shaking their fists

Yet acting like mice

Whining some more is like losing twice

Democrats are suckers again

We see that you've been weeping

We gaze at your heartbreak

We don't care if polls were no good

Stop with all the bellyache

(Sung to the tune of Let It Snow)

Oh the voters were never doubtful

Cuz pot law was so substantial

And since we've got tales of woe

Let it grow! Let it grow! Let it grow!

The symptoms are never stopping

So now patients can go pot shopping

The medical teams all know

Let it grow! Let it grow! Let it grow!

(Sung to the tune of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas)

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Hug a neighbor tonight

For one day

It won't matter who's left or right

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Let your heart convey

From now on

Let's hope to meet somewhere halfway