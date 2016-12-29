Romano: Tampa Bay's practically plausible Year in Review, Part I

The somewhat true, slightly askew, Year in Review, Part 1:

The final Piccadilly Cafeteria in Tampa Bay shuts its doors for good in January. The restaurant site was later declared a historic landmark when carbon dating revealed several of the sirloin steaks found in the buffet line dated back to 1964.

SeaWorld announces the impending retirement of its killer whale shows. The state teachers union immediately suggests Shamu has a better pension plan and threatens to sue someone at some point.

The Tampa Bay Times purchases the Tampa Tribune and promptly shuts down the venerable publication. Grateful consumers applaud the move, saying it will be much easier to ignore one major daily newspaper instead of two.

A bill supported by parents mandating 20 minutes of recess daily in elementary schools dies in the Florida Senate. Lawmakers later say that studies show no relationship between happy, healthy kids and campaign donations.

Dozens of baseball fans pay $3,500 for a chartered flight to Cuba to see the Tampa Bay Rays take part in an exhibition game. Records are sketchy, but it may be the largest contingent of Hillsborough County fans to cross a body of water to watch a Rays game since 1998.

Lawyer Stephen Diaco is permanently disbarred for his role in setting up a rival attorney to be arrested on DUI charges. A judge calls Diaco's actions "unprofessional'' and "inexcusable'' as well as non-billable.

Customers are outraged over disruptions in Internet and phone services during Frontier's takeover of Verizon. Calling from a pay phone, a Frontier spokesman says the complaints are exaggerated.

In the GOP primary in Florida, Donald Trump carries an astonishing 66 of 67 counties, losing only in Marco Rubio's back yard. He celebrates by individually phoning every voter in Miami-Dade County and shouting "LOSER!''

The chief operating officer for Allegiant Air abruptly resigns amid investigations regarding the airline's safety. The FAA calls it Allegiant's most successful emergency landing of the month.

Pinellas jurors award wrestler Hulk Hogan more than $140 million in damages after the website Gawker published 101 seconds of a sex tape. Husbands everywhere excitedly point to the verdict as proof that two minutes of vigorous activity has more value than previously believed.

The estate of Santo Trafficante Jr. holds an auction of "unusual stuff'' left behind by the reputed mob boss. Seen perusing the catalogue, acquaintances of Jimmy Hoffa say they were just checking.

Rarely seen outside of staged events, Gov. Rick Scott is confronted by a rude patron in a Gainesville Starbucks. Aides quickly escort Scott out of the coffee shop, later explaining that the governor is not comfortable interacting with "humans.''

Having already ruled out a sacred American Indian burial ground and Chernobyl, the Atlanta Braves consider the Toytown landfill as a possible spring training site.

Lightning owner Jeff Vinik buys a road from the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority to expedite his $2 billion redevelopment of downtown Tampa. Vinik considered buying the entire city but grew suspicious when the mayor's office seemed too eager to sell.

On Friday, read Times columnist Sue Carlton's review of the second half of 2016.