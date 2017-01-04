Seminole Heights artist finds his calling in details

Jason Hulfish sits on the beach and watches — and watches and watches — sunlight sparkle on the waves.

Jason? … Jason you there?

You bet he is.

Is he ever.

"It might seem like I'm zoning out, but I'm actually thinking of how I can translate that shimmering light into painting," Hulfish said. "A lot of times it's about looking at the minutia, the little things, the details."

With Hulfish, details add up and the next thing you know he has transformed worn statues of Neptune, pirates and mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs into glimmering icons.

Sparkling lights off a wave? They're most definitely in there.

Meet Jason Hulfish, a 46-year-old whirling dervish who 10 years ago quit his "corporate America job" to pursue a full-time gig as an artist.

Looking back, it appears it was inevitable because art has always held sway with Hulfish.

At St. Petersburg's Northeast High he filled the margins of his notes with doodles and sketches. Between working his corporate America job, he created drawings and paintings and sculptures for co-workers. On weekends he transformed bedrooms into color-bursting wonderlands. Constantly he designed T-shirts, desks, skateboards and …

One day, finally listening to the voice inside, Huffish pinned a letter of resignation to his boss.

He rented a warehouse with roll-up garage doors near Seminole Heights. He rolled up his sleeves and started sanding, nailing, buffing, sawing, spraying, painting, sculpting, gluing and designing anything and everything.

Candy and sweets mural at the Mini Doughnut Factory? No problem. Gigantic gaping shark head at the Key West Winery? Sure. Pink princess bedroom complete with slides on a castle for the "Make A Wish" foundation? Yes.

Jobs rolled in. Word spread.

Famous clients followed along with several television show appearances, including Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Treehouse Masters, Bar Rescue and Posh Tots. For several years now, philanthropy led Hulfish to Brazil to paint murals at hospitals, helping raise awareness for "Smile Train," a charity for children with cleft palates.

"It's pretty much all day, seven days a week," Huffish said. "But what else am I going to do? After doing this, I believe everybody should do what's in their heart. They should try to do something they are good at it, something they love. I'm not saying it's been easy, but it's what I want to do. It's me."

Presently in his studio, Hulfish is surrounded by clients' dinosaurs, dragons, clowns, fish, football players, skateboards, sharks, box trolls, and his own sketches, ideas and sweat.

Watch him and his assistant, master builder Ben Solberg, paint and repaint a desk with huge fish heads, nail together an airplane bed, and scrape decades of paint off gigantic dragon heads from Weeki Wachee.

Listen to future dreams, including a web/television reality series Hulfish shot with cinematographers he met on the set of Treehouse Masters (now packaging for pitches to networks).

Then hear how happy he is to work with Weeki Wachee, and vice versa.

"Jason has brought a magic to several of our iconic props (mermaid tail, pirate, etc.)," Weeki Wachee public relations manager John Athanason said. "These props are iconic pieces and somehow he has kept that iconic feel while making them modern and bright and fun. It's really hard to put into words because what he has done is, well, magical.

"He has been so wonderful to work with. I can't possibly say enough good things about Jason."

Hulfish said when he walked into Weeki Wachee for the first time after many years, his brain kicked into overdrive.

He didn't see tired, old statues of mermaids and pirates and dragons. He saw opportunity for color and light and energy. He saw memories to be made for thousands of visitors. He saw beauty.

He said he just stood there a while and watched and watched.

Jason? … Jason you there?

You bet he is.

Is he ever.

Contact Scott Purks at hillsnews@tampabay.com.