Shriners stars make hospital stop

Adam Pankey, offensive guard on the East Team from West Virginia University in the 2017 East-West Shrine Game, puts a beaded necklace around the neck of Brandon Taylor, a developmentally delayed patient at Shriners Hospitals for Children ? Tampa, during the players? recent visit to the facility.

TAMPA — Busloads of big, brawny young men descended upon the Shriners Hospitals for Children – Tampa on Sunday for an afternoon of fun.

A boatload of folks of all ages eagerly gathered to greet them. As they stood at the entrance of the orthopedic specialty care facility on the University of South Florida campus — that has treated more than 50,000 patients regardless of their families' ability to pay since its opening in 1985 — several of the guys appeared more preoccupied with checking their cell phones messages than with the visit's purpose.

But their devices were promptly pocketed and the seemingly blasé behaviors of some instantly transcended into broad smiles, hearty handshakes and heart-felt high fives as the 100-plus college football all-stars set for Saturday's 2017 East-West Shrine Game met and mingled with a host of Shriners dignitaries, hospital administrators, patients, family members and volunteers.

The 92nd game, billed as the oldest college football all-star affair and set to be played at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, showcases the nation's standouts as well as provide an opportunity for scouts to assess the next generation of NFL players.

The game serves a dual purpose, generating proceeds for Shriners Hospitals for Children, 22 facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico that care for patients with burns, spinal cord disorders and cleft lip and palate conditions.

"I think this is a grand celebration and an exciting event," said hospital administrator Fleury Yelvington. "It's a tradition that is really inspiring."

Shriners International Imperial Potentate Chris Smith addressed the crowd by thanking organizers of the event and the athletes for their hard work and their presence.

"You are their heroes, but you will soon learn that they are your heroes," he said. "Past players have said that today's event is one of the most special times of their week here in the Tampa Bay community."

Brentson Buckner, the East squad's head coach and an assistant with the Arizona Cardinals, called it a great opportunity for the game's players to do for others in addition to doing for themselves.

"We're going to be better people when we leave this place," Buckner said.

The huge smile on the face of Paul Magloire, Jr., West Team linebacker from the University of Arizona, reflected his joy as he pushed three young Shriners hospital patients together on a swing.

"I'm really blessed to have the opportunity to be here with these kids," he said. "The more I interact with them, the more I'm loving it."

The day also meant a lot to Michael Roberts, a tight end on the West Team from the University of Toledo.

"Just seeing the kids' smiles makes me happy," he said. "Being able to give back is awesome."

Eileen Hendricks, the mother of Tampa Shriners' hospital patient, 11-year-old Jessica Hendricks, said she and her daughter have attended the event for several years.

"It's wonderful that the players take time out of their first day here to make the kids feel so special," she said. "We love being here."

Shriner David Dittman also attended with his daughter, Leigh Dittman, 16, who's been a longtime patient of the hospital.

"These big strong players are mush when they leave here," he said.

Leigh said it's an event she looks forward to every year.

"I get to see new people come and see the hospital, and then see the joy in their eyes," she said. "It's so rewarding for them."

East-West Shrine Game Executive Director Harold Richardson said every year it's a challenge getting the players loaded onto the buses in route to the facility.

"But once they meet these kids, it's even harder to get them back on the bus to leave," he said.

Saturday's game will kick off at 3 p.m. and will air nationally on the NFL Network.

Contact Joyce McKenzie at hillsnews@tampabay.com.